AUGUSTA - Miguel F. "Mike" Munoz, 84, of Cony Road and formerly of Windsor Terrace and Lonsdale Road, Farmingdale, died April 22, 2019 at Maine Veterans Home after a long illness.
He was born on July 31, 1934 in Sumay, Guam, the son of Francisco Munoz and Isabelle (Sablan) Munoz.
Mike was a career serviceman, serving over 20 years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Navy, he was employed for 20 years by the Veterans Administration Center at Togus.
Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallowell, Smith-Wiley American Legion Post #4 of Gardiner, and the Navy Fleet Reserve.
His wife, Edythe C. (McGregor) Madore Munoz, died on Jan. 11, 2004. He was also predeceased by a sister, Helen Guzman.
Surviving is his daughter, Julie Valdez and her husband, Rey of Guam, one son, Michael Munoz of Guam, a stepson, Henry Leonard "Lennie" Madore and his wife, Joan of Augusta; and several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren in Maine and Guam.
Visiting hours are 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday April 29, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday April 30, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial, with military honors, will be in Hallowell Cemetery, Hallowell, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to either
Maine Veterans Home,
Activities Fund,
310 Cony Road,
Augusta, ME 04330 or
MaineGeneral Hospice,
P.O. Box 828,
Waterville, ME 04903-0828.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 25, 2019