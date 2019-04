AUGUSTA - Miguel F. "Mike" Munoz, 84, of Cony Road and formerly of Windsor Terrace and Lonsdale Road, Farmingdale, died April 22, 2019 at Maine Veterans Home after a long illness.He was born on July 31, 1934 in Sumay, Guam, the son of Francisco Munoz and Isabelle (Sablan) Munoz.Mike was a career serviceman, serving over 20 years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War . After his time in the Navy, he was employed for 20 years by the Veterans Administration Center at Togus.Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallowell, Smith -Wiley American Legion Post #4 of Gardiner, and the Navy Fleet Reserve.His wife, Edythe C. (McGregor) Madore Munoz, died on Jan. 11, 2004. He was also predeceased by a sister, Helen Guzman.Surviving is his daughter, Julie Valdez and her husband, Rey of Guam, one son, Michael Munoz of Guam, a stepson, Henry Leonard "Lennie" Madore and his wife, Joan of Augusta; and several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren in Maine and Guam.Visiting hours are 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday April 29, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday April 30, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial, with military honors, will be in Hallowell Cemetery, Hallowell, at a later date.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com Memorial donations may be made to eitherMaine Veterans Home,Activities Fund,310 Cony Road,Augusta, ME 04330 orMaineGeneral Hospice,P.O. Box 828,Waterville, ME 04903-0828.