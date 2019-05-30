Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Carrier. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Send Flowers Obituary





SIDNEY - Michelle Carrier of Sidney, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 with her family by her side.Michelle was born Sept. 7, 1969. She lived in Sidney until the age of 20 and then moved to Cottage Hill home in Sanford, where she resided for the past 29 years. Michelle Loved to listen to music and spent many hours sitting in the sun.Michell is predeceased by her nephew, Mathew Ryan Carrier. She leaves behind her mother and father, Donald and Gaetane Carrier of Sidney; a bother, Roger Carrier and his wife, Suzette of Augusta; as well as her nephews Joshua Carrier of Palermo, David Caldwell and his son, Jameson of Augusta, and Tayler Carrier also of Augusta; she also leaves behind a niece, Justine DeSanctis and her husband, Mario and their children, Mia and Antonio of Sidney. She also leaves behind several aunts and uncles and many cousins.Funeral services are provided by Plummer Funeral Home at 16 Pleasant St., Augusta ME 04330. There will be no visiting hours and a private service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michelle's name toGosnell Memorial Hospice House11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074 Published in Central Maine on May 30, 2019

