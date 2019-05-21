Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Estey. View Sign Service Information Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 (207)-487-5106 Send Flowers Obituary

PALMYRA - Michael W. Estey, 54, died on May 17, 2019, at his home in Palmyra.



He was born on April 29, 1965, in Manchester, N.H., a son of Charles and Carole (Thompson) Estey Sr. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H., with the class of 1984.



Michael, who was called Uncle Mike by so many, was the kind of guy who liked to be heard. He was loving, free spirited and enjoyed "making a scene" to get reactions from those around him. He was a true family man, loved spending time with his five brothers, grandchildren and children, and was "a momma's boy". He was a hard worker and really loved his job working with the crew ("the boys") as a scaffolder at NIS/NES/NSS in Palmyra. He enjoyed camping, hunting and mechanics.



He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 21 years, Anita Estey of Palmyra; children, Debbie Burrill and companion Heath Worthen of Corinna, Leon Moulton and wife Katelyn of Waterville, Jennifer Moulton and companion Jeff Tuttle of Waterville, Heather Estey and companion Christopher Kirsch of Virginia, and Nicholas Estey of Nevada; his parents, Charles and Carole Estey of New Hampshire; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, twin brother Matthew Estey of Texas, Mark Estey and wife Lyn of New Hampshire, Chuck Estey Jr. and companion Veronica Thomas of New Hampshire, Peter Estey and wife Rebekah of New Hampshire, and Perry Estey of New Hampshire; friend and mother of his children, Donna Estey of Pennsylvania; his uncle, Robert Thompson of New Hampshire; loving sisters, Lou-Ann Estey and Kathy Estey; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his uncle Steve; and many other loved ones.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A gathering will immediately follow at the Old Town Hall, 778 Main St., Palmyra. All are welcome.



