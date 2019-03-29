Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Stanley Sr.. View Sign

FAIRFIELD - Michael Stanley Sr., 49, passed away March 22, 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center- Thayer in Waterville. He was born Sept. 4, 1969 in Waterville.



He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1988. On June 13, 1992, he married Melissa Larsen in Fairfield. He worked for Stanley's Septic & Construction and owned and operated Mike Stanley's sealcoating.



He enjoyed spending time with family and working on his trucks.



Mike is survived by his wife of 26 years, Melissa M. (Larsen) Stanley; two daughters, Samantha M. Stanley, Shelby R. Stanley, son, Michael Stanley Jr.; mother, Ruth Stanley; three brothers, Jack Stanley Jr. and wife, Tina, Daniel Stanley Sr., Levi Stanley Sr. and wife, Monique, sister, Elizabeth R. Hersey and husband, John; 10 nephews, Jack Stanley and wife, Sekora, Matthew Stanley, Joshua Stanley, Daniel Stanley Jr. and wife, Paige, Levi Stanley Jr., Carson Hersey, Tyler Hersey, Joshua Larsen, Jacob Larsen, Caleb Larsen, six nieces, Sarah Stanley, Jacqueline Stanley, Jennifer Wehry and husband, Zack, Haley Hersey, Emily Hersey, Katelynn Larsen; two great-nephews, Jeremiah and Daniel; father-in-law, Arthur Larsen, mother-in-law, Joan Larsen; brother-in-law, Arthur B. Larsen and wife, Sheri; uncle, Roland and aunt, Minnie Voisine; aunt, Elizabeth McDonnell, uncle, Albert and Juanita



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Center United Methodist Church with Francis "Butch" Merritt officiating. A reception will be held at the Govenor's Banquet Hall in Waterville, following the service.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Michael to support cancer research and patient care at:



Dana-Farber



Cancer Institute,



P.O. Box 849168,



Boston, MA 02284



or via







445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000

Published in Central Maine on Mar. 29, 2019

