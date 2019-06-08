Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 (207)-883-5599 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Michael Lawrence Sheehan, 59, of Scarborough, passed away unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event on June 2, 2019 at his home.



Michael was born on August 15, 1959, in Hackensack, N.J., the eldest son of Lawrence J. and Beverly Jane Sheehan, and was raised in Westwood, N.J. He graduated magna cum laude from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law. He met his loving wife Kathryn of over 32 years while serving as the law clerk for the Hon. Thomas J. Lydon at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C. He joined Preti Flaherty in 1986, where he became Partner and Co-Chair of the Business Law Group and was very active in the management and direction of the firm. He generously shared his time and expertise as Board of Trustees member for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland, Catherine McAuley High School, and Cheverus High School.



He loved ice hockey and played weekly with the Morning Hockey Club in Portland. He found great joy in traveling, especially to Hawaii, and spending time with his beloved family and dogs at their cabin on the lake. Regrettably, he was eagerly looking forward to the upcoming birth of his first grandchild.



He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Sheehan; daughter, Kelsey and her husband, Michael Simonov, son, Justin Michael Sheehan; brothers James P. Sheehan and his wife Alexandra of Palm Coast, Fla., Matthew C. Sheehan and his family of Red Bank, N.J.; and father Lawrence J. Sheehan of Lighthouse Point, Fla. and Winthrop, ME.



Michael, simply stated, loved life. He was universally beloved for his vibrant personality, sense of humor, intelligence, and warmth. His presence and wise counsel will be sorely missed by many who sought his advice and guidance over the years.



A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Rte. 1, Scarborough, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at noon and a reception at The Landing at Pine Point, 353 Pine Point Road, Scarborough.



Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers,



a memorial contribution may be made to:



Cheverus High School or



Habitat for Humanity



of Greater Portland







SCARBOROUGH - Michael Lawrence Sheehan, 59, of Scarborough, passed away unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event on June 2, 2019 at his home.Michael was born on August 15, 1959, in Hackensack, N.J., the eldest son of Lawrence J. and Beverly Jane Sheehan, and was raised in Westwood, N.J. He graduated magna cum laude from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law. He met his loving wife Kathryn of over 32 years while serving as the law clerk for the Hon. Thomas J. Lydon at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C. He joined Preti Flaherty in 1986, where he became Partner and Co-Chair of the Business Law Group and was very active in the management and direction of the firm. He generously shared his time and expertise as Board of Trustees member for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland, Catherine McAuley High School, and Cheverus High School.He loved ice hockey and played weekly with the Morning Hockey Club in Portland. He found great joy in traveling, especially to Hawaii, and spending time with his beloved family and dogs at their cabin on the lake. Regrettably, he was eagerly looking forward to the upcoming birth of his first grandchild.He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Sheehan; daughter, Kelsey and her husband, Michael Simonov, son, Justin Michael Sheehan; brothers James P. Sheehan and his wife Alexandra of Palm Coast, Fla., Matthew C. Sheehan and his family of Red Bank, N.J.; and father Lawrence J. Sheehan of Lighthouse Point, Fla. and Winthrop, ME.Michael, simply stated, loved life. He was universally beloved for his vibrant personality, sense of humor, intelligence, and warmth. His presence and wise counsel will be sorely missed by many who sought his advice and guidance over the years.A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Rte. 1, Scarborough, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at noon and a reception at The Landing at Pine Point, 353 Pine Point Road, Scarborough.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,a memorial contribution may be made to:Cheverus High School orHabitat for Humanityof Greater Portland Published in Central Maine on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close