Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Funeral service 1:00 PM Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950

MADISON - Michael Joseph Goff, 69, of Madison, passed away peacefully at his home in Madison on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.



Mike was born on Sept. 15, 1950 in Farmington to Edward and Helen "Cook" Goff. He was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Evan Hinkley and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Reid. Both couples opened up their hearts and homes to provide him love and care.



Mike enlisted in the United States Army in 1972. He was previously married to Cheryl Ann "Chesley" Goff. They had two beautiful children together. He had a long term girlfriend, Allison Bowring, and they raised two beautiful girls together.



Mike was a mill worker at Madison Paper until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and long drives. He loved telling family and friends the adventures he had been on. He especially enjoyed sharing them with his best friend Ronald "Hod" Hall.



Mike was a animal lover. Mike and Allison raised Brittany Spaniels together for many years. Mike loved his morning routine of going to the Big Apple to visit his "girls" while he enjoyed his morning coffee.



He is predeceased by his parents; his daughter Holly Jean Lakin; his life partner Allison Bowering, and his brother Charles Goff.



Mike is survived by his daughters Jennifer Goff-Schmidt, Jessica Goff Crispin and Amanda Wyman, his son-in-law Frankie Lakin; his grandchildren Jaithon, Brilynn, Cameron, Brandon, Shayna, Acton and Ryker; his great-grandson Parker James Crispin; his brother John Goff; as well as several nieces, nephews and good friends. He was loved by all.



There will be a funeral service for Mike on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Giberson Funeral Home in Madison, followed by a graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison and a Celebration of Life and Pot Luck at the VFW in Madison. Please feel free to bring a favorite dish to share.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.







