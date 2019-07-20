OAKLAND - Michael James Hall, of Oakland, passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born on Dec. 22, 1955. He was predeceased by his parents, James Hall and Phyllis Hall; and brother, Daniel. Survivors include a wife, Lisa Hall of Oakland; daughter, Heather Hall of Norridgewock and grandchildren. Also, a sister, Patricia Brayley of West Gardiner; and lots of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins.He enjoyed camping and fishing. He loved doing things outside, in fact most of his working career was outside work. He'll be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Central Maine from July 20 to July 21, 2019