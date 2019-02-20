Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SIDNEY - Michael J. Diamond, 64, formerly of Wayne, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Augusta.



He was born in Augusta, Feb. 14, 1955, the son of Linwood and Ervine (Kaherl) Diamond.



Mike attended and graduated from the Winthrop school system in 1973. He married his high school sweetheart, Debbie, in 1974. After graduation, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps., achieved the rank of Sergeant and served until July 1977.



After his active duty service Mike and Debbie started a family and he chose to join the Army National Guard, serving as a Sergeant for this branch as well. During his service in the Army, Mike was chosen to attend the Officer Candidate School, a great accomplishment.



He worked for over 25 years at Bath Iron Works as a lead engineer and was as dedicated to his crew as he was to his family.



For over 31 years, Mike and Debbie lived amongst family on the shores of Androscoggin Lake, where they raised their family in a spot he lovingly referred to as the "compound." He took great pride in his home and spot on the lake, and worked hours inside and out to make it a place everyone loved to visit. He was an avid sportsman, and found solace and peace in nature.



Everyone who knew Mike will attest to his kind spirit, incredible sense of humor, contagious smile and ability to find the best in and love all he came into contact with. In later years, he worked as a Literacy volunteer, support worker with individuals impacted with traumatic brain injuries, and remained devoted to his wife of nearly 45 years, his children and extended family, and most importantly to him, his Labradoodle, Buck.



Mike is predeceased by his father, Linwood Diamond; and niece, Megan Le Diamond.



Mike is survived by his wife, Deborah (Nicholson) Diamond; his children, Jessica Diamond and her wife, Veronica of Saco, and Jason Diamond and his partner, Heather Lefever, of Readfield; his mother, Ervine Mushrow, of Winthrop; his brother, James "Jimmy" Diamond and his wife, Vivian, of Readfield, his sisters, Beth Ann Diamond and her husband, David Mickey of Hollis and Thelma "Tena" Nguyen and her husband, Loc, of Portland; and his grandsons, Porter and Justin Washington, of Saco. A nephew James "Jamie" Diamond and niece Mylien Le Diamond. Also, many adored nieces and nephews on his wife's side of the family.



A service will be held February 25, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop.







62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

Published in Central Maine on Feb. 20, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close