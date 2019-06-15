Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - Michael G. Toman, 68, of Crystal River, Fla, formerly of Augusta, passed away at his home after a brief illness on June 5, 2019.



Michael was born May 19, 1951 and was raised in Augusta. Michael attended Cony High School, graduating in the class of 1969. As a boy growing up, Michael achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and he was a member of the original Sharpie Drill Team.



Michael began his career as a police officer with the City of Augusta in 1980. He retired as a patrol sergeant in 2006 after serving 26 years. Prior to moving to Florida, Michael was active with the Augusta



Michael was predeceased by his father, George Toman of Winslow; and brothers, Patrick Toman of Jefferson and Timothy Toman of Augusta.



He is survived by his mother, Lois Ozias of Jefferson, stepmother, Joyce Toman of Winslow; son, James Toman of Gardiner and his wife, Jacqueline and three grandchildren, Aaron, Mary and Anna, all of Gardiner; sister-in-law, Judith Martin of Jefferson; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, Susan Jones, whom he lived with in Crystal River, Fla.



Per Michael's request, there will be no visiting hours or service. Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home, of Crystal River, Fla.



Those wishing to make a donation on Michael's behalf can do so at any humane society or to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Fund.







