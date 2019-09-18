WHITEFIELD - Knowing this was coming I get to write my own Obit.
Michael Charles Shaw passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 surrounded by my loving (they haven't seen the will yet) family after a lengthy battle with cancer.
I was born in Writtle, England, son of Charles W. Shaw of Waltham Mass. and Sylvia E. (Childs) Shaw of Writtle England.
I grew up in Waltham, Mass. and graduated Waltham High School 1964 then got an associate degree in computers from University of Maine Augusta. Retiring as a computer programmer from the State of Maine, Dept. of Environmental Protection. I served In the US Army from 1966 through 1971. I married the love of my life, Jeanne (D'Italia) Shaw (I don't know how I got so lucky) on August 25, 1979.
I leave my son Christopher, his wife Stacy, my grandsons Michael, Christopher, and Robert of Readfield, Maine, and my son Eric and his wife Bethany of Augusta, Maine, and my son Daniel and his wife Jessica, my granddaughter Emily (my little sweetie) of Lincoln Neb., and my son Ian of Whitefield, Maine, a sister Margaret Doheny of Jefferson, Maine, a brother Robert Shaw of Whitefield, and a brother Steven Shaw of Lakeland Fla., my favorite Uncle James Childs of Writtle, England, and many nieces and nephews and cousins scattered everywhere, and my favorite mom-in-law Anna D'Italia (102 Years old).
Jeanne and I spent our vacations and our honeymoon here and fell in love with Maine. We found the community of Whitefield and settled.
After the move to Whitefield I became a member of the Kings Mills Volunteer Fire Department and was involved in the Whitefield historical society, the local Boy Scout troop, our church's Knights of Columbus and the Disabled American Veterans. My favorite group I have been involved with is the Whitefield Men, as great a group of men as you could meet.
Always remember to love one another, be kind and tolerant and take a good dump once a day.
I love you all. Goodbye.
A special thank you to the staff at the Hospice Unit at Togus VA Hospital.
A remembrance service will be held at the Kings Mills Union Hall, Townhouse Road, Whitefield, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 – 5 p.m.
A remembrance service will be held at the Kings Mills Union Hall, Townhouse Road, Whitefield, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 – 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation
in Michael's memory to:
Salvation Army
440 Nyack Rd.
West Nyack, NY 10994
