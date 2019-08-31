DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Michael "Mike" Carmine Cerone died unexpectedly at home in Daytona Beach, Fla. on August 14, 2019. Michael was born in Waterville in 1963.
He attended Douglas Byrd High School in Fayetteville, N.C. Michael made his career as an auto salesman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Michael loved to travel and take vacations.
Michael married Denise Lynn Reed and had two daughters, Crystal (Cerone) Goforth and Danielle (Cerone) Blake who survive him. Also surviving are his father, Daniel T Cerone; brothers Mark Cerone and Bill Garza, sisters Danielle Pelletier and Michelle Cerone; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Boucher and grandparents. He will be truly missed.
Services for Michael will be held at 1 p.m. on September 8, at 864 Main St., Vassalboro, (St. Bridget's Center).
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 31, 2019