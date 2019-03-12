Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Caldwell. View Sign

ALBION - Michael Caldwell, 51 of Albion, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a long and admirable battle with brain cancer. He proved his immense strength and desire to be with his family when he overcame a prior diagnosis of cancer in 2006.



Mike was born in Waterville, June 27, 1967, the son of Linda and Walter Williams of Waterville and Wayne Caldwell of Florida. He graduated from Nokomis Regional High School in 1985 and worked for Tel Power in Palmyra for many years before being employed at Tidewater Telecom of Nobleboro. Mike was proud of his 20+ year career at Tidewater and loved his co-workers.



Mike is survived by his best friend and wife of 20 years, Lynn Caldwell. He leaves behind his beloved children, Jessica and her husband Rob Bowie of Plymouth, Christopher Caldwell and his companion Kim Bancroft of Waterville, Camryn Caldwell and Ethan Caldwell of Albion; his three treasured grandchildren Ashlyn, Conner and Alec Bowie of Plymouth; his brother Scott Caldwell of Corinna, sister Michelle and her husband Bill Andrews of Corinna; as well as a very special niece Amanda, nephew Cody and his wife Kristen and daughter Asa; his mother-in-law Carol and her husband Mike Ouellette of Pittsfield, his father-in-law Marland Soucy and his companion Diane Bartlett of Dexter; as well as his brother-in-law Gary Soucy and his wife Danielle and son Emmet. Mike is also survived by his "brother from another mother" Chris Bilodeau of Winslow.



Mike was a family man and was always the happiest when his family was together. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling and golfing. His children inherited his love for these activities. He was most proud of his 242 lb, 12 point buck; which got him into the Biggest Bucks of Maine club.



Mike was also very passionate about watching his children play sports. He and his wife Lynn attended every game during each season and spent many hours traveling to cheer their favorite players on.



The Caldwell family would like to thank the loving community of friends who provided so much support through this difficult time and also to the doctors and nurses who loved and cared for Mike.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 16, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home in Waterville, with a service following at 3 p.m.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., in Waterville. Please visit our website



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Mikes memory to the:



Albion Athletic



Association



c/o Associations



Treasurer, Chuck Roy



18 China Rd.



Albion, ME 04910







ALBION - Michael Caldwell, 51 of Albion, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a long and admirable battle with brain cancer. He proved his immense strength and desire to be with his family when he overcame a prior diagnosis of cancer in 2006.Mike was born in Waterville, June 27, 1967, the son of Linda and Walter Williams of Waterville and Wayne Caldwell of Florida. He graduated from Nokomis Regional High School in 1985 and worked for Tel Power in Palmyra for many years before being employed at Tidewater Telecom of Nobleboro. Mike was proud of his 20+ year career at Tidewater and loved his co-workers.Mike is survived by his best friend and wife of 20 years, Lynn Caldwell. He leaves behind his beloved children, Jessica and her husband Rob Bowie of Plymouth, Christopher Caldwell and his companion Kim Bancroft of Waterville, Camryn Caldwell and Ethan Caldwell of Albion; his three treasured grandchildren Ashlyn, Conner and Alec Bowie of Plymouth; his brother Scott Caldwell of Corinna, sister Michelle and her husband Bill Andrews of Corinna; as well as a very special niece Amanda, nephew Cody and his wife Kristen and daughter Asa; his mother-in-law Carol and her husband Mike Ouellette of Pittsfield, his father-in-law Marland Soucy and his companion Diane Bartlett of Dexter; as well as his brother-in-law Gary Soucy and his wife Danielle and son Emmet. Mike is also survived by his "brother from another mother" Chris Bilodeau of Winslow.Mike was a family man and was always the happiest when his family was together. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling and golfing. His children inherited his love for these activities. He was most proud of his 242 lb, 12 point buck; which got him into the Biggest Bucks of Maine club.Mike was also very passionate about watching his children play sports. He and his wife Lynn attended every game during each season and spent many hours traveling to cheer their favorite players on.The Caldwell family would like to thank the loving community of friends who provided so much support through this difficult time and also to the doctors and nurses who loved and cared for Mike.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 16, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home in Waterville, with a service following at 3 p.m.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., in Waterville. Please visit our website www.VeilleuxFuneralHome.com to share your memories and offer condolences.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Mikes memory to the:Albion AthleticAssociationc/o AssociationsTreasurer, Chuck Roy18 China Rd.Albion, ME 04910 Published in Central Maine on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Veilleux Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close