Service Information Wiles Remembrance Centers 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 (207)-778-5911

FARMINGTON - Michael Alan Bell, 68, of Farmington, a 30 year veteran of the Farmington Fire Department, died in the line of duty on the morning of Sept. 16, 2019. Michael was born on Sept. 30, 1950 in Farmington, the son of John O. Bell "Jack" and Marcelle (Tardy) Bell. He received his education in Farmington schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1968. He briefly attended both UMF and UMA. His early years were spent in the grocery industry. He later joined his father in the plumbing business, locally known as Jack Bell and Son Plumbing.On Oct. 17, 1970 he married his loving wife, Diana Tracy, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Farmington. They went on to have three wonderful daughters and four amazing grandsons.Mike was active in the community serving as a volunteer on Mexico Fire Department and various Committees during the early 80s, until returning to his hometown of Farmington in 1989. He then joined Farmington Fire Department as a volunteer and worked his way up through the ranks to captain, as his father, Jack, and brother, Terry, before him. Michael was employed by Farmington Fire Department on a per diem basis in more recent years. He was also a long time member of the Maine State Federation of Firefighters. Mike had semi-retired from the plumbing business to spend more time with his wife, children and grandsons. He enjoyed building things and home improvement projects often assisted by family and his 'firefighter family' over the years. Michael liked football (Patriots all the way) and loved to watch his grandsons play basketball, soccer, flag football and baseball. He enjoyed the outdoors, hikes, fishing, visiting his 'grand horses', even mowing his lawn. Road trips in his Suburban or in his RV were also enjoyed. Mike loved to travel to St. Maarten, Disney and Rangeley with his wife, family, grandsons and his friends. He enjoyed helping people and he loved being a firefighter.Mike is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana, of Farmington; their three daughters, Michelle Fish and her husband, Michael and their sons, Camden and Brennan of Marshfield, Mass.; Danielle Flannery and husband, Shane and children, Ryan Smith , Garrett Smith of Farmington; Leo Flannery of Alaska and Alexia Flannery of Md.; Sara Bell and Dale Persing of Rockport; sister, Bonnie Lander of Strong, three brothers, John E. Bell and wife, Jan, Terry Bell and wife, Denise, and Ronald Bell, all of Farmington; several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. He was predeceased by his parents; an infant brother, Bruce Bell, and sister, Donna Bell Ellis.Michael was understated and unassuming in nature. He preferred less fanfare, no fuss. In keeping with these traits, he wanted a simple and private arrangement at his passing. It was his humble way of protecting his wife, children and grandsons and allowing them time to grieve. The family mourned him privately at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington. Following cremation, private family graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington at some future date when his family and 'firefighter family' members are healed, rested and able to attend. You are invited to visit his memorial wall to leave a kind message of condolence at www.wilesrc.com . In lieu of flowers, his family suggests remembrance gifts may be given to the Firemen's Benevolent Association c/o Farmington Fire Dept. 153 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, ME 04938 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 23, 2019

