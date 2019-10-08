NORRIDGEWOCK - Michael "Mike" A. Smith, 61, passed away Sept. 26, 2019 at his home in Norridgewock. He was born June 29, 1958 in Waterville, the son of Glendon S. and Jean A. (Rogers) Smith.He was educated in the schools of Oakland and graduated from Messalonskee High School in 1976. He joined the Navy in 1978, scoring in the top 1% in the country on his entry exams. The 5 years 9 months enlisted time was spent as a Class A boiler technician, often at sea for six months at a time.Mike worked several different jobs with his last being at Cumberland Farms in Norridgewock until he became disabled and retired in 2017. In 2001 Mike was reacquainted with and then married his childhood sweetheart, Cheryl Jackson.He enjoyed getting together with friends and family, especially open mic at Robbies. He loved to sing and was also an avid reader and spent most of his free time doing just that. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by a large group of people.Mike is survived by three sisters, Sharon Lapierre of Manchester, Carmen Tillson and husband Gerry of Sidney, Roberta Smith and partner Tom Allen of Norridgewock, two brothers, Steven Smith of Norridgewock, Jeffery Smith of Norridgewock, brother-in-law, William Bickford of Rome; stepdaughter, Ranita, stepson, Rusty; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl; parents; sister Patricia Bickford; grandmother, Emma "Mamie" Blaisdell; aunts, Dianne Young and Brenda Marr.A special thanks to Aunt Glenda and Joe, Uncle Marvin and cousin Rob for everything they did for Mike.A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Mt Vernon Road, Augusta. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following at the Manchester Lions Club, Club House Road, Manchester.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Mike'smemory to the:Somerset Humane SocietyPO Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 8, 2019