Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BENTON - Michael "Mickey" A. Gilbert, 58, of Benton, passed away on Jan. 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by friends and family. He was born May 14, 1960, in Waterville, one of six boys of Lester and Jane (Laury) Gilbert.



Mickey graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield Class of 1978.



Mickey enjoyed camping in the middle of nowhere, campfires, fishing, spending time at his camp in New Sharon and gardening. One of his passions in life was buying and selling anything he could make a buck on. Mickey had many fond memories and stories of going to Red Sox and New England Patriots games with family.



Mickey was predeceased by his parents Lester and Jane (Laury) Gilbert; and his wife Carol Gilbert.



Mickey leaves behind sons, Nick Gallaway and wife Kristina of Spartanburg, S.C., Jim Leclair and wife Nicole of Norridgewock; grandchildren, Olivia, Ricki, Tyler and Jill; brothers, Allen Gilbert and wife Vicki of Oakland, Robert Gilbert of Farmingdale, David Gilbert and wife Rhonda of Linneus, Edward Gilbert and wife Sheila of Clinton, Steven Gilbert and wife Michele of Belgrade; Godson, Alexander Gilbert of Belgrade; special friend Barbara Theobald of Benton, girlfriend Donna Wing, who has recently passed away; several nieces and nephews; and many other special family and friends.



Mickey was most recently employed at Albion Manufacturing where he had a great group of friends.



Private burial service for family will be held at Pond Cemetery in Unity.



Mickeys Celebration of life will be held on May 18, 2019, at his residence at 128 Albion Rd Benton, at 2 p.m. His family is hoping all friends and family will come celebrate and share stories and memories about Mickey. His family will be providing food. Please bring a chair and stories and come enjoy the afternoon.







BENTON - Michael "Mickey" A. Gilbert, 58, of Benton, passed away on Jan. 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by friends and family. He was born May 14, 1960, in Waterville, one of six boys of Lester and Jane (Laury) Gilbert.Mickey graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield Class of 1978.Mickey enjoyed camping in the middle of nowhere, campfires, fishing, spending time at his camp in New Sharon and gardening. One of his passions in life was buying and selling anything he could make a buck on. Mickey had many fond memories and stories of going to Red Sox and New England Patriots games with family.Mickey was predeceased by his parents Lester and Jane (Laury) Gilbert; and his wife Carol Gilbert.Mickey leaves behind sons, Nick Gallaway and wife Kristina of Spartanburg, S.C., Jim Leclair and wife Nicole of Norridgewock; grandchildren, Olivia, Ricki, Tyler and Jill; brothers, Allen Gilbert and wife Vicki of Oakland, Robert Gilbert of Farmingdale, David Gilbert and wife Rhonda of Linneus, Edward Gilbert and wife Sheila of Clinton, Steven Gilbert and wife Michele of Belgrade; Godson, Alexander Gilbert of Belgrade; special friend Barbara Theobald of Benton, girlfriend Donna Wing, who has recently passed away; several nieces and nephews; and many other special family and friends.Mickey was most recently employed at Albion Manufacturing where he had a great group of friends.Private burial service for family will be held at Pond Cemetery in Unity.Mickeys Celebration of life will be held on May 18, 2019, at his residence at 128 Albion Rd Benton, at 2 p.m. His family is hoping all friends and family will come celebrate and share stories and memories about Mickey. His family will be providing food. Please bring a chair and stories and come enjoy the afternoon. Published in Central Maine on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close