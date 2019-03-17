Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Mrs. Micaela B. Cauz of Waterville, Maine passed away on March 4, 2019 after a brief, courageous battle against a disease which she faced and fought with the utmost grace and dignity. Micaela Cauz was born on Jan. 20, 1931 in Lagunilla, Salamanca, Spain to Alberto Bautista and Claudia Garcia de Bautista.



Micki Cauz led a full and diverse life. She grew up with three siblings in the small village of Lagunilla in Salamanca, Spain. In Lagunilla she enjoyed the wholesome life of a small, close-knit, rural community. It was here that the seed of her faith was planted and cultivated, leading to her unending trust in Jesus Christ. Education was a priority in her family. Micaela studied extensively in preparation for academic testing to earn a scholarship to attend a private school in the city of Salamanca. She was successful in her endeavor and attended private school through her high school years on full scholarships. After graduation from high school, Micaela matriculated at the University of Salamanca on a full academic scholarship and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, followed by her Master's degree in Education. She then took Spain's annual National Education Test which guaranteed a small percentage of the highest scoring candidates a teaching position for life. Micaela was able to obtain this highly coveted and prestigious honor and taught for several years in Spain. In 1954, while preparing for the National Test, Micaela met her future husband, Francisco Cauz, who was studying abroad in Spain. On July 3, 1957, Micaela and he, the love of her life, were married in Lagunilla, Spain, bringing to fruition their storybook love affair. On Sept. 12, 1957, Micaela and her husband arrived in Waterville to begin their long association with Colby College.



Mrs. Cauz taught at Waterville High School for over 25 years. During her tenure she established and developed a Spanish program that flourished under her guidance and direction. While there, she earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and students. Señora Cauz, as she was known, was loved by her students, many of whom continued to keep in touch with her throughout the years. She was praised for her dynamic and challenging style of teaching which prepared her students well. Mrs. Cauz organized a trip to Mexico for her students, established and promoted a thriving Spanish Club which took an annual trip to Boston to attend Spanish cultural performances, and successfully prepared her students for statewide competitions in Spanish. In addition, Mrs. Cauz worked various summers at the Educational Testing Service in Princeton, N.J., scoring exams in Spanish. She was a very involved member of the Spanish Honor Society, Sigma Delta Pi, and served as an officer at various times. In 1990, Mrs. Cauz retired from teaching at Waterville High School, after more than 25 years of faithful service, completing her rewarding and illustrious career.



Micaela Cauz will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, a woman of strength and grace with a fierce love for her family, and a vibrant woman full of warmth, determination, and energy, striving always to do everything to the best of her ability. She will be missed immensely by her family members and friends, but she will continue to live in their hearts and minds always. She touched the lives of many people and the world has been left a much better place because of the life and legacy of Micaela B. Cauz. We will always love you!



Mrs. Cauz was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Francisco A. Cauz.



She is survived by two children, Lydia A. Cauz of Upper Marlboro, Md. and Albert R. Cauz of Staten Island, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Micael F. Haskins, Alia C. Haskins, and Sebastian F. Cauz; a son-in-law, Frank Haskins and a daughter-in-law, Bridget McCabe; a sister, Clotilde Bautista of Spain; and various nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the very special friends and neighbors who provided such extraordinary support, to the Waterville High School community, both retired and current, for their friendship and to Mount Merici Academy for their encouragement.



A Celebration of Life mass for Mrs. Cauz will take place at a later date.



Donations in her memory may be made to Mt. Merici Academy, the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen, and the .







ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Mrs. Micaela B. Cauz of Waterville, Maine passed away on March 4, 2019 after a brief, courageous battle against a disease which she faced and fought with the utmost grace and dignity. Micaela Cauz was born on Jan. 20, 1931 in Lagunilla, Salamanca, Spain to Alberto Bautista and Claudia Garcia de Bautista.Micki Cauz led a full and diverse life. She grew up with three siblings in the small village of Lagunilla in Salamanca, Spain. In Lagunilla she enjoyed the wholesome life of a small, close-knit, rural community. It was here that the seed of her faith was planted and cultivated, leading to her unending trust in Jesus Christ. Education was a priority in her family. Micaela studied extensively in preparation for academic testing to earn a scholarship to attend a private school in the city of Salamanca. She was successful in her endeavor and attended private school through her high school years on full scholarships. After graduation from high school, Micaela matriculated at the University of Salamanca on a full academic scholarship and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, followed by her Master's degree in Education. She then took Spain's annual National Education Test which guaranteed a small percentage of the highest scoring candidates a teaching position for life. Micaela was able to obtain this highly coveted and prestigious honor and taught for several years in Spain. In 1954, while preparing for the National Test, Micaela met her future husband, Francisco Cauz, who was studying abroad in Spain. On July 3, 1957, Micaela and he, the love of her life, were married in Lagunilla, Spain, bringing to fruition their storybook love affair. On Sept. 12, 1957, Micaela and her husband arrived in Waterville to begin their long association with Colby College.Mrs. Cauz taught at Waterville High School for over 25 years. During her tenure she established and developed a Spanish program that flourished under her guidance and direction. While there, she earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and students. Señora Cauz, as she was known, was loved by her students, many of whom continued to keep in touch with her throughout the years. She was praised for her dynamic and challenging style of teaching which prepared her students well. Mrs. Cauz organized a trip to Mexico for her students, established and promoted a thriving Spanish Club which took an annual trip to Boston to attend Spanish cultural performances, and successfully prepared her students for statewide competitions in Spanish. In addition, Mrs. Cauz worked various summers at the Educational Testing Service in Princeton, N.J., scoring exams in Spanish. She was a very involved member of the Spanish Honor Society, Sigma Delta Pi, and served as an officer at various times. In 1990, Mrs. Cauz retired from teaching at Waterville High School, after more than 25 years of faithful service, completing her rewarding and illustrious career.Micaela Cauz will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, a woman of strength and grace with a fierce love for her family, and a vibrant woman full of warmth, determination, and energy, striving always to do everything to the best of her ability. She will be missed immensely by her family members and friends, but she will continue to live in their hearts and minds always. She touched the lives of many people and the world has been left a much better place because of the life and legacy of Micaela B. Cauz. We will always love you!Mrs. Cauz was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Francisco A. Cauz.She is survived by two children, Lydia A. Cauz of Upper Marlboro, Md. and Albert R. Cauz of Staten Island, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Micael F. Haskins, Alia C. Haskins, and Sebastian F. Cauz; a son-in-law, Frank Haskins and a daughter-in-law, Bridget McCabe; a sister, Clotilde Bautista of Spain; and various nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family would like to express their gratitude to the very special friends and neighbors who provided such extraordinary support, to the Waterville High School community, both retired and current, for their friendship and to Mount Merici Academy for their encouragement.A Celebration of Life mass for Mrs. Cauz will take place at a later date.Donations in her memory may be made to Mt. Merici Academy, the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen, and the . Published in Central Maine on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.