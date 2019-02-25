FAIRFIELD - Mervin C. Greene Sr., 87, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, on Feb. 21, 2019. He was born in Canaan on Nov. 25, 1931, to the late James and Iva Greene.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervin C. Greene Sr..
Mervin worked for the Town of Fairfield as a heavy equipment operator and then for Keyes Fibre in Shawmut as a crane operator until his retirement.
Mervin enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and his little companion Cubby. Mervin was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He had special love for clocks, whether they were new or old.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy; father James, mother Iva; brothers, Harvey and Ermile, sisters, Hilda and Vivian; daughter Jane Shorey; and grandson Shawn Shorey.
Mervin is survived by his children, Jean Morang and husband Roland, Susan Clark and husband George, Mervin Jr. and wife Dottie, James and wife Debbie, Sharon and her late husband Eddie, Hawley and wife Debbie, and Trudy and fiancé Ronney; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Maine General Hospice and a special thank you to nurse Lynda, for all the love and care she gave Mervin. The family would like to also give a very special thank you to Mervin's granddaughter, Hillary Greene, for all the loving care she gave to her Papa.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb., 27, at 10 a.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home.
An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Arrangement are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.
LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD
107 MAIN ST
Fairfield, ME 04937-1528
(207) 453-6049
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 25, 2019