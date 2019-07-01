Guest Book View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Celebration of Life 12:30 PM The Farm 214 Gogan Road Benton , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BENTON - Merton David Richards Sr., a husband, father, brother, "Chi-Chi", "Pa-Pa", a mentor to many and a friend to all, died June 28, 2019, at his home in Benton. With his family by his side.



Born Nov. 19, 1930, to David and Hildred (Shores) Richards in Benton. The eldest of 10 siblings. He was predeceased by his brother, Lawson James.



He is survived by: Affie Mae, Grace Hazel, Winthrop Randolph, Lorraine Hildred, Roger Henry, Gary Paul, Sherry Lou, and Linda Kay. Merton is also survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Virginia E. (Brann) Richards; along with two children; Brian and Merton Richards Jr.



In 1969, Merton and Virginia purchased the farmhouse that he was raised in, and started his dairy farm, Richards View Farm. Soon after, he purchased his first dump truck, and that was the beginning of Merton Richards Inc. He was happiest behind the wheel of a dump truck or on a tractor. He was a farmer at heart, and took great pride in his land. His weathered hands showed all the years of hard work. He took great pride in making sure each and every job that was done, big or small, was a job well done. None of which could have been done without his other boys, Ronnie Harris, Bruce (Little Man) Gerow, Tim Bickford, Gene Robinson, Tim (Tea-Pot) Gerow, Keith (cooter)Webber, Merlin Irving , David Drew , Anthony Adams, and the many more who have come and gone over the years.



Mert will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic and that generous smile. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife, all his boys, his grandchildren, Benjamin, Randall, Payton, Kaitlin and Maurisa. All the relationships that he built throughout his lifetime that all had a special place in his heart, and usually a place in one of his many stories.



The many ups and downs that Merton faced in the last few weeks would not have been possible without his daughter-in-law, Meca, who never left his side.



A special thanks goes out to all that made it possible to bring our Dad home where he has spent the last 78 years of his life, and where he wanted to be able to pass on. Susan Miller, Wendy Dow, Kassie Brown, and Mandy



Please join us at 12:30 p.m. for a celebration of Mert's incredible life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at The Farm, located at: 214 Gogan Road, in Benton.



Please bring only your fondest memories of our dad, we would love to make sure all his stories that he would tell us over and over never get forgotten.



An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at:



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the



Waterville Humane Society.







BENTON - Merton David Richards Sr., a husband, father, brother, "Chi-Chi", "Pa-Pa", a mentor to many and a friend to all, died June 28, 2019, at his home in Benton. With his family by his side.Born Nov. 19, 1930, to David and Hildred (Shores) Richards in Benton. The eldest of 10 siblings. He was predeceased by his brother, Lawson James.He is survived by: Affie Mae, Grace Hazel, Winthrop Randolph, Lorraine Hildred, Roger Henry, Gary Paul, Sherry Lou, and Linda Kay. Merton is also survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Virginia E. (Brann) Richards; along with two children; Brian and Merton Richards Jr.In 1969, Merton and Virginia purchased the farmhouse that he was raised in, and started his dairy farm, Richards View Farm. Soon after, he purchased his first dump truck, and that was the beginning of Merton Richards Inc. He was happiest behind the wheel of a dump truck or on a tractor. He was a farmer at heart, and took great pride in his land. His weathered hands showed all the years of hard work. He took great pride in making sure each and every job that was done, big or small, was a job well done. None of which could have been done without his other boys, Ronnie Harris, Bruce (Little Man) Gerow, Tim Bickford, Gene Robinson, Tim (Tea-Pot) Gerow, Keith (cooter)Webber, Merlin Irving , David Drew , Anthony Adams, and the many more who have come and gone over the years.Mert will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic and that generous smile. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife, all his boys, his grandchildren, Benjamin, Randall, Payton, Kaitlin and Maurisa. All the relationships that he built throughout his lifetime that all had a special place in his heart, and usually a place in one of his many stories.The many ups and downs that Merton faced in the last few weeks would not have been possible without his daughter-in-law, Meca, who never left his side.A special thanks goes out to all that made it possible to bring our Dad home where he has spent the last 78 years of his life, and where he wanted to be able to pass on. Susan Miller, Wendy Dow, Kassie Brown, and Mandy Smith . (All of his women). The staff at Northern Lights Bangor, Northern Lights Hospice, and all the Family and Friends that have offered to help.Please join us at 12:30 p.m. for a celebration of Mert's incredible life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at The Farm, located at: 214 Gogan Road, in Benton.Please bring only your fondest memories of our dad, we would love to make sure all his stories that he would tell us over and over never get forgotten.An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to theWaterville Humane Society. Published in Central Maine on July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close