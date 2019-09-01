Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Merlon A. Reynolds passed away August 12, 2019, at RFGH in Skowhegan. Blackie, as he preferred to be called, hung his at hat the home he shared with his partner of 24 years, Christine (Tina) Stratton, in Madison.Blackie was born in Burnham on April 28, 1937 to Printhia (Thurston) and Earl Reynolds. He had a special bond and great respect for his father who raised him in Burnham.Blackie was predeceased by infant daughter, Tina Marie, his "other woman" – Maggie, his beloved beagle and camp mascot; sisters, Gloria Small, Julie Nelson, and most recently Frannie Powell, as well as brothers Roland Reynolds and Gene Dunton. He is survived by and greatly missed by Tina Stratton, love of his life, sister Bettie (Ray) Goding of Pittsfield, brothers Bill (Patty) Dunton of Dixmont, Frank (Linda) Dunton of Burnham, sister-in-law Rena Dunton; special nephew Travis (Kim) Dunton, and their son Mackenzie, all of Pittsfield. He is also survived by his daughters, Naomi Campbell of Augusta and children, Peter, James and Serena; as well as daughter Victoria (Bruce) Soucy of Belgrade, and children, Nicole and Christopher; special nieces, Carol Ann Weeks of St. Albans and Jeanette Cook of Florida; Like a sister to Blackie – Sheryl (Ron) Richard of Madison, and Tina's children, who Blackie thought of as his own – Kimberly Lyman (Mike) of Carrabassett Valley, Jennifer Stratton (Kelvin) of Anson, Sherri (Steve)Wolf of Connecticut, Micheal Stratton (Dan) of Florida, and Mallory Stratton (Ken), of Madison. He is additionally survived by 13 grandchildren; and soon to be 15 great-grandchildren from his two combined families, all whom were loved dearly by Blackie.There is no question why Blackie had a wide circle of good friends, too many to mention, but a start – special friends Jamie and Ryan and Travis, his deer camp buddies, and at home he made special lasting friendships with Terry, Bob, Neal, his special neighbor Bette, and Robin from Kittery, and Marty in Alaska.Blackie was a proud Maine Master Guide and was nicknamed "The Legend of Burnham". He owned his own guide service and did a lot of guiding for Barry Wheaton in his younger years. An avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, he loved the Maine woods and rivers, where he began his adventures as a young boy on and along the Sebasticook River, in his hometown. Throughout his lifetime he was a hard worker, holding many jobs and always providing for his family. He was a woodsman alongside his dad, with Molly and Dolly, the work horses. He was a sewer at Northeast Shoe, where he made many more friendships. Along with his guiding, adventures, he worked in the paving industry and eventually retired from Blue Rock. Blackie was a man of many talents and interests. He made the best ever bean hole baked beans and apple pies; he painted scenes on saws, and did wood burning, and other artistic pursuits. His interests were wide, he was an avid T.V. Western and Boxing fan, but buying and trading guns, and deer hunting was his #1 favorite pastime.He loved being at his little camp in the woods, watching the birds, squirrels, and counting (and cursing) the mice he caught while there. At the first signs of melting in the Spring, Blackie would get restless in Madison, and itch to get to camp. Declining health prevented him this last year from getting to camp much, and he so missed that. Blackie was a great dad, a loving partner, a fantastic joke and storyteller, things we couldn't get enough of. He was a patient, kind soul who looked forward to seeing his family during the Christmas Holidays, especially Peter and James.Special thanks to Jennifer, the best secretary he said he ever had; to Dr. Ken Baker and Ginny, and Dr. Gomez and the staff at RFGH for wonderful care given him.Blackie's life will be celebrated with a private service at his camp at a later date, where he and Maggie will go under the Big Pine together, next to his friend Dave."Keep trying J. Ford… let the chase continue".







