BINGHAM - Merlene J. Gourde, 83, of Bingham, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Skowhegan, surrounded by her loving family.



Merlene was born on Oct. 18, 1935, in Bingham, a daughter of Vinal and Bertha Bridges. She attended local schools and graduated from Valley High School, class of 1953.



She made her home in Jackman, where she raised her family. Always considering that her home she made many lifelong friendships. She later returned to Bingham and worked at the Solon Hotel. There, she continued to make many special friendships with everyone she met.



She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches in her spare time. She had a love for the Red Sox that she always shared with her dad.



She was predeceased by both of her parents; her husband, Willard; and a brother, Lee Bridges.



Marlene is survived by her sister, Francine Berry and her partner, Felix of Madison, her sister, Pricilla Bridges of St. Louis, and her brother, Vinal "Butch" Bridges and his wife, Sharon of Madison. Merlene also leaves behind her children, Rick Gourde and his wife, Penny of Dover Foxcroft, Vicky and her husband, Malcolm of Forks, Wash., Brenda Frigon of Gorham and Bill Gourde of Portland; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her companion for last 18 years, her cat, Lacy.



Family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home for their wonderful care. Merlene's family would also like to thank her previous roommate, Evelyn Nichols, who recently passed away and her family, for all of their kindness and all that they did for Merlene over the years



A memorial service will be held for Merlene on Wednesday, February 27, at 11 a.m., at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison. There will be a memorial gathering following the service, to share stories and visit with the family in the funeral home.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.







40 Maple Street

Madison , ME 04950

