Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meredith E. Randlett. View Sign Service Information Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 (207)-487-5106 Send Flowers Obituary

HARTLAND - Meredith E. Randlett, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 11, 2019, in St. Albans.



She was born on April 4, 1923, in Corinna, Maine, the daughter of the late Guy and Relief (Giles) Knowles. She graduated from Hartland Academy with the class of 1941 and married Rae Randlett on Feb. 8, 1950.



Meredith and Rae owned and operated Randlett & Son in Hartland for 55 years. Prior to Randlett & Son, she worked for both Perley Gowen and L.H. Barden, and owned and operated B & H Market with her sister, Geraldine.



Meredith was very involved with her community. She was a member of the Grace Linn Memorial United Methodist Church, the Scott Webb Auxiliary and the General Federation of Women's Clubs. She served on the board for Inland Hospital and was on the budget committee for the Town of Hartland. She was the Hartland Academy Alumni President and Cooperative Extension President for several years. She received the Outstanding Citizen Award for the Town of Hartland, served as President for the Hartland and St. Albans Seniors and also belonged to the Pittsfield Seniors Club.



Meredith will forever be remembered for her many pies and desserts that she made for her friends and family. She loved spending her summers at her camp on Great Moose Lake. She was an avid card player and was known for "beating the pants off them".



She is survived by her three children: Donna Tripodi, Daphne Wright and husband, Tom, and Rae Randlett II and wife, Jeannine; stepdaughter, Raejean Knowles and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Ginger Russell, Tammy Higgins, Steven Tripodi and partner, Dot, Michael Tripodi and wife, Jeanette, Alison Ramsdell and husband, Ryan, Andrea Henricksen and husband, Mark, Eric Wright, Rae Randlett III and wife, Mandi, Jessica Randlett, and Megan Moulton and husband, Paul; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three very special nieces: Connie Sweeney, Patty Bishop and Rita Pecora.



She was predeceased by her parents; loving husband, Rae Randlett; stepson, Rogen Randlett; son-in-law, Frank Tripodi; grandson, Christian Tripodi; siblings, Ed Knowles and Geraldine Bishop; and nephew Wayne Knowles.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ron and Claudette Tasker, Allen and Barbara Fisher and Terry and Barbara Hughes for their loving care of mom over the years.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, August 19, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, at the Grace Linn Memorial United Methodist Church on Seekins Street in Hartland. A committal service will immediately follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 152, Hartland. Friends are welcome back to the church for a luncheon with the family.



To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit



Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Hartland Historical Society



PO Box 173



Hartland, ME 04943







HARTLAND - Meredith E. Randlett, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 11, 2019, in St. Albans.She was born on April 4, 1923, in Corinna, Maine, the daughter of the late Guy and Relief (Giles) Knowles. She graduated from Hartland Academy with the class of 1941 and married Rae Randlett on Feb. 8, 1950.Meredith and Rae owned and operated Randlett & Son in Hartland for 55 years. Prior to Randlett & Son, she worked for both Perley Gowen and L.H. Barden, and owned and operated B & H Market with her sister, Geraldine.Meredith was very involved with her community. She was a member of the Grace Linn Memorial United Methodist Church, the Scott Webb Auxiliary and the General Federation of Women's Clubs. She served on the board for Inland Hospital and was on the budget committee for the Town of Hartland. She was the Hartland Academy Alumni President and Cooperative Extension President for several years. She received the Outstanding Citizen Award for the Town of Hartland, served as President for the Hartland and St. Albans Seniors and also belonged to the Pittsfield Seniors Club.Meredith will forever be remembered for her many pies and desserts that she made for her friends and family. She loved spending her summers at her camp on Great Moose Lake. She was an avid card player and was known for "beating the pants off them".She is survived by her three children: Donna Tripodi, Daphne Wright and husband, Tom, and Rae Randlett II and wife, Jeannine; stepdaughter, Raejean Knowles and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Ginger Russell, Tammy Higgins, Steven Tripodi and partner, Dot, Michael Tripodi and wife, Jeanette, Alison Ramsdell and husband, Ryan, Andrea Henricksen and husband, Mark, Eric Wright, Rae Randlett III and wife, Mandi, Jessica Randlett, and Megan Moulton and husband, Paul; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three very special nieces: Connie Sweeney, Patty Bishop and Rita Pecora.She was predeceased by her parents; loving husband, Rae Randlett; stepson, Rogen Randlett; son-in-law, Frank Tripodi; grandson, Christian Tripodi; siblings, Ed Knowles and Geraldine Bishop; and nephew Wayne Knowles.The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ron and Claudette Tasker, Allen and Barbara Fisher and Terry and Barbara Hughes for their loving care of mom over the years.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, August 19, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, at the Grace Linn Memorial United Methodist Church on Seekins Street in Hartland. A committal service will immediately follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 152, Hartland. Friends are welcome back to the church for a luncheon with the family.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theHartland Historical SocietyPO Box 173Hartland, ME 04943 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close