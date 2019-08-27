Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Cornerstone Baptist Church Madison , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Meredith Ann (Mitchell) Ward of Madison went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday morning, Aug. 21, 2019, at home following complications from cancer.



She was born on May 10, 1944 to F. Emerson and Hilda C. Mitchell of Lisbon Falls. Growing up on a large egg farm, she was active in 4-H and the local grange.



She graduated as valedictorian from Lisbon High School in 1962 and after marriage to Robert Ward of Madison in 1964, lived for four years on Paris Hill and attended Paris Hill Baptist Church there before they moved to Madison. While her children were young, Meredith helped people through the Literacy Volunteers. Later, she trained as an EMT and joined the local ambulance service. In her middle years, Meredith returned to school at UMA to get her RN degree and graduated in 1987 with straight As. She then found employment with the Thayer Hospital in Waterville, and worked for over 20 years as a night-shift nurse providing care to patients on the medical-surgical floor. Throughout her married life, Meredith assisted Robert in the family business.



Meredith was an avid bird-watcher and often traveled with Rob throughout Maine and other parts of the country plus P.E.I. to find birds she couldn't see at home, but always returned home to the State of Maine.



She also enjoyed reading, solving jigsaw puzzles, and hiking. Always, though, the most important part of her life was her church and her love for Jesus Christ, her Lord. For many years, the family was active in the First Baptist Church of Madison; more recently, Meredith and Robert found their spiritual home at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Madison.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Ward; three of her four children, Karen Steward (Larry Bates) of Montague, Mass.; Bethany Clopton (Ed), of Westbrook, and Peter Ward (Jen Bruce) of East Haven, Vt.; two grandchildren, Angela Jackson and Spencer Ward. She is also survived by six siblings, Winifred Sweet of Florida, Patricia Lapidus of Connecticut, Wayne Mitchell of Maine, and Brenda Schaff, Rhoda Kingsley, and Deborah Mitchell, all of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her parents; and by one son, Stephen Daniel Ward.



The family appreciates the very great assistance and support received from so many people throughout Meredith's illness, particularly that from staff at the Oncology Unit of Redington-Fairview General Hospital of Skowhegan.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home of Madison. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on August 30 at Giberson Funeral Home on Maple Street in Madison. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Madison, followed by a committal ceremony at Forest Hills Cemetery.



Contributions may be made in Meredith's memory to the .







MADISON - Meredith Ann (Mitchell) Ward of Madison went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday morning, Aug. 21, 2019, at home following complications from cancer.She was born on May 10, 1944 to F. Emerson and Hilda C. Mitchell of Lisbon Falls. Growing up on a large egg farm, she was active in 4-H and the local grange.She graduated as valedictorian from Lisbon High School in 1962 and after marriage to Robert Ward of Madison in 1964, lived for four years on Paris Hill and attended Paris Hill Baptist Church there before they moved to Madison. While her children were young, Meredith helped people through the Literacy Volunteers. Later, she trained as an EMT and joined the local ambulance service. In her middle years, Meredith returned to school at UMA to get her RN degree and graduated in 1987 with straight As. She then found employment with the Thayer Hospital in Waterville, and worked for over 20 years as a night-shift nurse providing care to patients on the medical-surgical floor. Throughout her married life, Meredith assisted Robert in the family business.Meredith was an avid bird-watcher and often traveled with Rob throughout Maine and other parts of the country plus P.E.I. to find birds she couldn't see at home, but always returned home to the State of Maine.She also enjoyed reading, solving jigsaw puzzles, and hiking. Always, though, the most important part of her life was her church and her love for Jesus Christ, her Lord. For many years, the family was active in the First Baptist Church of Madison; more recently, Meredith and Robert found their spiritual home at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Madison.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Ward; three of her four children, Karen Steward (Larry Bates) of Montague, Mass.; Bethany Clopton (Ed), of Westbrook, and Peter Ward (Jen Bruce) of East Haven, Vt.; two grandchildren, Angela Jackson and Spencer Ward. She is also survived by six siblings, Winifred Sweet of Florida, Patricia Lapidus of Connecticut, Wayne Mitchell of Maine, and Brenda Schaff, Rhoda Kingsley, and Deborah Mitchell, all of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her parents; and by one son, Stephen Daniel Ward.The family appreciates the very great assistance and support received from so many people throughout Meredith's illness, particularly that from staff at the Oncology Unit of Redington-Fairview General Hospital of Skowhegan.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home of Madison. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on August 30 at Giberson Funeral Home on Maple Street in Madison. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Madison, followed by a committal ceremony at Forest Hills Cemetery.Contributions may be made in Meredith's memory to the . Published in Central Maine on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations