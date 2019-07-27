Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - Melissa A Hopkins, 51, died on July 22, 2019 at her home after a short battle with cancer. Melissa was born in Berwick, Pa. on June 26, 1968 to Ralph L. and Karen L. Hopkins of Mt. Vernon, Maine.



Melissa graduated from Scarborough High School in 1986. After graduation she enlisted in the Army. Upon completion of her commitment she moved to Vermont and started a family. She loved to spend time spoiling her nieces and grandson.



She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Burnell and husband Tony and grandson Lennen of Weare, N.H., her son Aaron Parker of Portland; and her husband Leon of Glens Falls, N.Y. She is also survived by her mother Karen and father Ralph Hopkins of Mt. Vernon; her sister Brenda Cousins and husband David of Standish, and her brother Stephen Hopkins, his wife Kerri and daughters Samantha and Graysen of Scarborough.



There will be a committal service held at the Robinson Cemetery on the North Road in Mt Vernon on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m.



There will be a committal service held at the Robinson Cemetery on the North Road in Mt Vernon on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop







