ATHENS - Maynard R. Avery, 70, of Athens, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday March 6, 2019. He was born June 14, 1948 in Athens, Maine, the son of Russell J. Avery and Flora T. (Hayden) Avery.



Maynard was educated in the Athens schools. He married the former Donna Sherburne on Dec. 6, 1986, in Athens.



He was Road Commissioner for the Town of Athens for nine years and Maynard worked for Linkletter Trucking in Athens driving tractor trailer for 14 years.



He was a member of the Athens Fire Department for 30 years, he was on the Board of Directors for the Athens Fair Association for 13 years, and he was a member of the Athens Misfits Softball team. A member of the Big Buck Club, Maynard loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, playing cribbage, and Yahtzee. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his friends and family.



Besides his wife Donna of 43 years of Athens, he leaves two children, Keith Murray Jr. of Mississippi, Stacy Corson and her companion Richie Soroka of Athens; one brother Liston Avery and his wife Brenda of Athens, four sisters, Glennis Greenwood of Madison, Pat Noll and husband Fred of Guilford, Maisie Huff of Madison, Nancy Bush and her companion Laura Avery of Athens, two half sisters Pauline Bishop and husband Raymond of Bucksport, Elsie Campbell of Bangor; four grandchildren, Dana, Megan, Brylie, Dylan; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; his son Dana Sherburne; his half sister Edith Fuch; his grandchildren Vincent, Wyonna and Trevor; and his stepmother Gerry Avery.



A memorial service will be held on Friday March 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Skowhegan Federated Church, Island Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.



Donations may be made in Maynard's memory to the:



Athens Recreation



Department



PO Box 150



Athens, ME 04912







Funeral Home Smart & Edwards Funeral Home
183 Madison Ave
Skowhegan , ME 04976
(207) 474-3357
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 8, 2019

