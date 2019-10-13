Maynard Gilbert Shaw (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Jack and Carol, I am so sorry to read of Maynard's..."
    - Don Hansen
  • "Sandra, So sorry to hear about Pops. As long as you live,..."
    - Tony and Paige Kinch
  • "Mary Lou and Family So sorry about Maynard , he was a..."
    - Edward & Cheryl Mckeown
  • "We just heard about Shaw. So sorry for your loss. Sam..."
    - Sam & Donna Campagna
  • "To Mary Lou, Cheryl, Cindy and my Sandra, I'm so very sorry..."
    - Shelly Fears
Service Information
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD
21911
(410)-658-6030
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Elkton United Methodist Church
219 East Main Street
Elkton, MD
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Elkton United Methodist Church
219 East Main Street
Elkton, MD
Obituary
ELKTON, Md. - Maynard Gilbert Shaw, 82, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born in Bingham, Maine on Sept. 20, 1937 to the late Donald Shaw and Jessie Shaw.

Maynard was a proud U.S. Army service member. He worked at APG as a boiler plant operator and enjoyed his early retirement from APG in 1996. Maynard was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church. During his free time, he loved photographing nature, especially birds, and was an accomplished craftsman in woodworking. Maynard enjoyed spending his weekends with his wife and friends' yard saling. He loved Nascar and found great joy in spending time with his beloved cats.

Maynard is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Lou Shaw; two children, Randall Shaw and Wendi Townsley, three stepchildren, Cheryl Hopkins and her husband, Chris, Cynthia L. Conrad and her companion, Mark and Sandra Slagle and her companion, Thomas; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John Shaw, sister, Carol Shaw; many friends and extended family members; and his dear friend, Calvin.

A celebration of Maynard's life was held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where friends and family visited. Burial followed at Gilpin Manor, in Elkon, Md.

Published in Central Maine on Oct. 13, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Rising Sun, MD   410-658-6030