Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maynard Gilbert Shaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Maynard was a proud U.S. Army service member. He worked at APG as a boiler plant operator and enjoyed his early retirement from APG in 1996. Maynard was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church. During his free time, he loved photographing nature, especially birds, and was an accomplished craftsman in woodworking. Maynard enjoyed spending his weekends with his wife and friends' yard saling. He loved Nascar and found great joy in spending time with his beloved cats.



Maynard is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Lou Shaw; two children, Randall Shaw and Wendi Townsley, three stepchildren, Cheryl Hopkins and her husband, Chris, Cynthia L. Conrad and her companion, Mark and Sandra Slagle and her companion, Thomas; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John Shaw, sister, Carol Shaw; many friends and extended family members; and his dear friend, Calvin.



A celebration of Maynard's life was held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where friends and family visited. Burial followed at Gilpin Manor, in Elkon, Md.







ELKTON, Md. - Maynard Gilbert Shaw, 82, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born in Bingham, Maine on Sept. 20, 1937 to the late Donald Shaw and Jessie Shaw.Maynard was a proud U.S. Army service member. He worked at APG as a boiler plant operator and enjoyed his early retirement from APG in 1996. Maynard was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church. During his free time, he loved photographing nature, especially birds, and was an accomplished craftsman in woodworking. Maynard enjoyed spending his weekends with his wife and friends' yard saling. He loved Nascar and found great joy in spending time with his beloved cats.Maynard is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Lou Shaw; two children, Randall Shaw and Wendi Townsley, three stepchildren, Cheryl Hopkins and her husband, Chris, Cynthia L. Conrad and her companion, Mark and Sandra Slagle and her companion, Thomas; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John Shaw, sister, Carol Shaw; many friends and extended family members; and his dear friend, Calvin.A celebration of Maynard's life was held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where friends and family visited. Burial followed at Gilpin Manor, in Elkon, Md. Published in Central Maine on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close