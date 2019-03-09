Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CHELSEA - Maxine Eva (Norton) Lamontagne, 78, passed away unexpectedly at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, Maine, with Linda (Norton) Gray Holbrook and Jennifer Bumford by her side on the night of Feb. 22, 2019. Maxine was born on July 1, 1940, the daughter of Minnie Ella and James R. Bridges. Maxine was born and raised in Addison, Maine. She graduated high school in Addison and shortly after moved to Augusta, Maine.She worked for many years as a food service worker at Augusta Mental Health Institute and retired from there. Maxine was always keeping busy. She worked two jobs most of her life. Her second job being a night shift cleaner for offices. After retiring, she also took up another job working as a food service worker at a small deli in Florida while vacationing there in the winter.Maxine was a social butterfly. She had many friends and always had to be doing something. Whether it be working, baking, or catching up with friends and family. There was never a dull moment. She enjoyed her Sundays going to church. Maxine always had a gift for baking. She also enjoyed going fishing, and of course, having some of her favorite dishes, which of course would have to include lobster and clams. Maxine was a sports fan. She watched many sports including baseball and football. Her favorite team, of course, was the Patriots. Over the last few years, she never missed a Steve Harvey show. She literally would hang up on you or sit you down if you were there to watch it. Her man was Steve. He made her laugh every day for many of her last years.Maxine is survived by her long time friend and husband of many years, Phil Lamontagne; a son, Kenneth Norton of Augusta; a daughter, Linda Holbrook of Augusta; four stepdaughters, Susan Lamontagne of Augusta, Donna Lausier of Hallowell, Anne Marie Wheeler of Augusta and Janice Snowdon of Augusta; four grandchildren, Jennifer Bumford, Wayne Bumford, Erica Norton and Christopher Norton; four great-grandchildren, Marissa Bumford, Kaylee Bumford, Hunter Lane & D'Andre Matthews; and many cousins.There are no public visiting hours. A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow at the old Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at







