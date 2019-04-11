Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUGUSTA - Mavis June Pooler passed away April 6, 2019, surrounded by her husband, children, granddaughter Miranda, and great-grandson, Alden. She was born Mavis June Berry, June 7, 1934, in Vienna, Maine to Leo and Ivy Berry.She was a hard worker her whole life and held many jobs over the years, quite often two at a time in order to make a better life for her family. But her passion was cooking. So at a time when most people would think about retiring, she bought a diner in Windsor (later moved it to Chelsea) and called it Maize's. She loved the work and the people. She especially loved her family working with her.She married Richard Pooler on July 2, 1970. They have had many happy years and many adventures together. She was previously married to Raymond Kenney (deceased) who is the father of her children.She is predeceased by her parents; sister Joyce Wright; her son David Kenney; and grandson Nicholas Gowell. She is survived by four brothers and sisters, Frank Berry and wife Cathy, Richard Berry, Anita Thomas, and Barbara Richard and husband Victor; her children, Cheryl Pease and companion Steve Cooper, Sandra Averill, Linda Merriam and husband Reggie, Wanda Lessard and husband Donald, stepchildren Rick Pooler, David Pooler and wife, Mike Kenney, Nancy Meader; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed, but she is in the arms of the angels now free of pain and worry. Thank you to the staff at Augusta Rehab that took care of her in her final months. We will never forget "Rosebud" and Lynn as well as many others who were so good to her. A service will be held on April 27 at 2 p.m. at North Windsor Baptist Church, 955 Ridge Rd., Rt. 32 , Windsor, Maine, with luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, a donation an be made to the: Kennebec ValleyHumane Society







955 Ridge Rd

Windsor, ME 04363

Published in Central Maine on Apr. 11, 2019

