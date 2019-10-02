SKOWHEGAN - Maurice Robert Dore Jr. passed away on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019. Robert was born in Oak Bluffs, Mass. on Sept. 11, 1965, the son of Maurice and Constance (Rodgers) Dore.
He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School and went on to become a journeyman electrician first working for Travis Electric Company in Skowhegan and later in his career he joined the IBEW Union Local H1254. Robert was well respected in his craft and was known for his reliability and great work ethic.
Roberts other passion in life was his participation in the mixed martial arts. He achieved his black belt in karate and was a disciplined and accomplished grappler winning many tournaments in the area. Robert will be remembered for his easy going demeanor, patience and the time he gave to his second family at Huard's Martial Arts in Winslow.
Robert also loved spending time on his boat at Lake Wesserunsett with his friends and family. Robert accomplished so much in his lifetime and he will certainly be missed by his family and many friends. We were all very fortunate to have had him in our lives, for he showed us how a person should be and should live their life.
He is survived by his father, Maurice Dore of Edgartown, Mass., his mother, Constance (Rodgers) Dore of Skowhegan; his son, Connor Dore and Connor's mother, Jessica Shaw of Skowhegan; daughter, Amanda Dore of Rockwood; sister, Jennifer Dionne and husband Stephen of Skowhegan, sister, Vickie Josselyn and husband Glen of Strong.
A celebration of life for Robert will be held for friends and family on Oct. 12, 2019 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Heritage House Restaurant at 182 Madison Ave. in Skowhegan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the scholarship fund to continue youth programs at
Huards Martial Arts
234 Clinton Ave.
Winslow, Maine 04902
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 2, 2019