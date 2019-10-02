Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Robert Dore Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Heritage House Restaurant 182 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Maurice Robert Dore Jr. passed away on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019. Robert was born in Oak Bluffs, Mass. on Sept. 11, 1965, the son of Maurice and Constance (Rodgers) Dore.



He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School and went on to become a journeyman electrician first working for Travis Electric Company in Skowhegan and later in his career he joined the IBEW Union Local H1254. Robert was well respected in his craft and was known for his reliability and great work ethic.



Roberts other passion in life was his participation in the mixed martial arts. He achieved his black belt in karate and was a disciplined and accomplished grappler winning many tournaments in the area. Robert will be remembered for his easy going demeanor, patience and the time he gave to his second family at Huard's Martial Arts in Winslow.



Robert also loved spending time on his boat at Lake Wesserunsett with his friends and family. Robert accomplished so much in his lifetime and he will certainly be missed by his family and many friends. We were all very fortunate to have had him in our lives, for he showed us how a person should be and should live their life.



He is survived by his father, Maurice Dore of Edgartown, Mass., his mother, Constance (Rodgers) Dore of Skowhegan; his son, Connor Dore and Connor's mother, Jessica Shaw of Skowhegan; daughter, Amanda Dore of Rockwood; sister, Jennifer Dionne and husband Stephen of Skowhegan, sister, Vickie Josselyn and husband Glen of Strong.



A celebration of life for Robert will be held for friends and family on Oct. 12, 2019 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Heritage House Restaurant at 182 Madison Ave. in Skowhegan.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the scholarship fund to continue youth programs at



Huards Martial Arts



234 Clinton Ave.



Winslow, Maine 04902







SKOWHEGAN - Maurice Robert Dore Jr. passed away on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019. Robert was born in Oak Bluffs, Mass. on Sept. 11, 1965, the son of Maurice and Constance (Rodgers) Dore.He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School and went on to become a journeyman electrician first working for Travis Electric Company in Skowhegan and later in his career he joined the IBEW Union Local H1254. Robert was well respected in his craft and was known for his reliability and great work ethic.Roberts other passion in life was his participation in the mixed martial arts. He achieved his black belt in karate and was a disciplined and accomplished grappler winning many tournaments in the area. Robert will be remembered for his easy going demeanor, patience and the time he gave to his second family at Huard's Martial Arts in Winslow.Robert also loved spending time on his boat at Lake Wesserunsett with his friends and family. Robert accomplished so much in his lifetime and he will certainly be missed by his family and many friends. We were all very fortunate to have had him in our lives, for he showed us how a person should be and should live their life.He is survived by his father, Maurice Dore of Edgartown, Mass., his mother, Constance (Rodgers) Dore of Skowhegan; his son, Connor Dore and Connor's mother, Jessica Shaw of Skowhegan; daughter, Amanda Dore of Rockwood; sister, Jennifer Dionne and husband Stephen of Skowhegan, sister, Vickie Josselyn and husband Glen of Strong.A celebration of life for Robert will be held for friends and family on Oct. 12, 2019 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Heritage House Restaurant at 182 Madison Ave. in Skowhegan.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the scholarship fund to continue youth programs atHuards Martial Arts234 Clinton Ave.Winslow, Maine 04902 Published in Central Maine on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close