Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice "Moe" Kennedy. View Sign Service Information Direct Cremation of Maine 182 Waldo Avenue Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-1433 Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, Maurice "Moe" Kennedy, loving husband and father of three children, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 85. Maurice was born in North Vassalboro on Feb. 28, 1934, to Harold G. Kennedy and Orena E. (Poulin) Kennedy, the third of five children. He attended school in North Vassalboro and Winslow High School. He received his G.E.D. as an adult. Maurice married Geraldine J. Grondin on May 15, 1954, in Waterville and together they raised three children. He worked at Hollingsworth & Whitney, later known as Scott Paper Company, for 36 years, retiring in June of 1989. Maurice was an avid hunter and fisherman for many years and enjoyed being outdoors. He also loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and some said instead of having a 'green thumb,' he had a 'green hand.' We all benefitted from his annual harvest of vegetables. He was also very handy and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed spending time with family and attended many of his children's and grandchildren's activities. He played the guitar and harmonica, and loved to dance with his wife, Gerry. Maurice and Gerry enjoyed traveling throughout their married life. They took several cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska and visited many cities throughout the United States and Canada. They also visited several countries in Europe and spent many winters in Hawaii.He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Orena Kennedy; his sisters, Joan Boulette and Marlene Rogers of California and Oregon, and his brothers, Harold Kennedy of California and Waterville, and Robert E. Kennedy of Winslow. Moe is survived by his wife of 65 years; his daughter, Cathy (Kennedy) Zemrak and her husband, Brian of Winslow, his son, Larry Kennedy and his wife, Jane (Etchie) Kennedy of Florida, his son, Christopher Kennedy and his wife, Rebecca (Sawyer) Kennedy of Cumberland; his grandchildren, Lenny Kennedy, Lance Kennedy, Mindy Zemrak, Katrina Zemrak and her husband, Alexander Mattingly, Zachary Kennedy, Benjamin Kennedy, and Matthew Kennedy; and his three great-granddaughters, Kiara Kennedy, Ava Kennedy, and Lilianna Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Barbara Spear and Peggy Grondin for their love and support. They also would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Pen Bay Medical Center and the Sussman House in Rockport, a hospice facility, for the excellent care he was given.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Church in Winslow.Condolences and stories for the family may be shared online by clicking on Obituaries at:







WINSLOW - On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, Maurice "Moe" Kennedy, loving husband and father of three children, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 85. Maurice was born in North Vassalboro on Feb. 28, 1934, to Harold G. Kennedy and Orena E. (Poulin) Kennedy, the third of five children. He attended school in North Vassalboro and Winslow High School. He received his G.E.D. as an adult. Maurice married Geraldine J. Grondin on May 15, 1954, in Waterville and together they raised three children. He worked at Hollingsworth & Whitney, later known as Scott Paper Company, for 36 years, retiring in June of 1989. Maurice was an avid hunter and fisherman for many years and enjoyed being outdoors. He also loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and some said instead of having a 'green thumb,' he had a 'green hand.' We all benefitted from his annual harvest of vegetables. He was also very handy and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed spending time with family and attended many of his children's and grandchildren's activities. He played the guitar and harmonica, and loved to dance with his wife, Gerry. Maurice and Gerry enjoyed traveling throughout their married life. They took several cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska and visited many cities throughout the United States and Canada. They also visited several countries in Europe and spent many winters in Hawaii.He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Orena Kennedy; his sisters, Joan Boulette and Marlene Rogers of California and Oregon, and his brothers, Harold Kennedy of California and Waterville, and Robert E. Kennedy of Winslow. Moe is survived by his wife of 65 years; his daughter, Cathy (Kennedy) Zemrak and her husband, Brian of Winslow, his son, Larry Kennedy and his wife, Jane (Etchie) Kennedy of Florida, his son, Christopher Kennedy and his wife, Rebecca (Sawyer) Kennedy of Cumberland; his grandchildren, Lenny Kennedy, Lance Kennedy, Mindy Zemrak, Katrina Zemrak and her husband, Alexander Mattingly, Zachary Kennedy, Benjamin Kennedy, and Matthew Kennedy; and his three great-granddaughters, Kiara Kennedy, Ava Kennedy, and Lilianna Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Barbara Spear and Peggy Grondin for their love and support. They also would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Pen Bay Medical Center and the Sussman House in Rockport, a hospice facility, for the excellent care he was given.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Church in Winslow.Condolences and stories for the family may be shared online by clicking on Obituaries at: www.directcremationofmaine.com In lieu of flowers, you can Donate a Memorial Gift for Maurice to the: of Maine, 122 State St., Augusta, ME 04330 (207) 624-0302, www.lung.org/about-us/local-associations/maine.html of Maine Published in Central Maine on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.