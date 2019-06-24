Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Allen Call. View Sign Service Information Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 (207)-487-5106 Send Flowers Obituary

BURNHAM - Maurice Allen Call, 85, died peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Augusta.



He was born on June 29, 1933, a son of George and Alice (Leeman) Call Sr. He graduated from Unity High School and retired as a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.



One of his favorite pass times was hunting with his father-in-law and best friend, Lloyd Hunt. After the day was done they could be found sitting at the kitchen table at the farm having a meal that Charlene and her mother, Frances Hunt, his mother-in-law, would have ready and waiting for them. He always felt very lucky to have the in-laws that he did and loved them both greatly. As walking became more difficult, he loved to talk about guns and shooting with his friends but mostly with his two grandsons, Morgan and Tim. After a good teasing session he always had to tell Kristen that she was his favorite granddaughter. He certainly loved all three of his grandchildren tremendously. Each member of his family held their own place in his heart. He was a past master of the Star in the West Masonic Lodge #85 A.F. & A.M. He was also a member of the Josiah H. Drummond Eastern Star.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Charlene Call of Burnham; his son, Kendall Call and wife Vicky, of Burnham; his daughter, Rhonda Mott and husband John of Farmingdale; three grandchildren: Morgan Call of Burnham, Kristen Averell and fiancé Jeff Morin of West Gardiner, and Timothy Averell of Farmingdale; and many extended family members and friends.



He was predeceased by his parents.



A Masonic graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday July 13, at the Pond Cemetery, Kanokolus Road, Unity, Maine. A gathering will follow at Kendall, Vicky and Morgan's house.



To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit



Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.







