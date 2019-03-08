AUGUSTA - Maureen "Marie" Grace Fish Snell, 62, of Augusta, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born in Augusta on Dec. 4, 1956, the daughter of Maurice A. Sr. and Barbara E. (Herbert) Fish. Marie spent her entire life in the Augusta area.
Marie was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Maurice A. Fish, Jr. and his wife Lillian of Windsor; her sister, Eva Arsenault and her husband Ernie of St. Petersburg, Fla. and her brother, Dan Fish, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Marie's family would like to thank the staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center for the wonderful care she received.
There will be no visiting hours or funeral. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
