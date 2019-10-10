NEW SHARON - Matthew "Scott" Musselman, 49, of New Sharon, died Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born in Augusta on June 30, 1970, to Brenda Dunn.
Scott loved the outdoors, going to the ocean, kayaking, his dogs, hunting and fishing especially brought him peace. He was very proud of his children and his grandchildren, who gave him great joy.
He was predeceased by his dad, Craig Musselman; and his maternal grandparents, Dick and Iona Dunn, who were very special to him.
He is survived by his children, Melissa Musselman, Mathew Musselman Jr., and Michael Musselman, all of Augusta; grandchildren, Cameryn, Jaelyn, and Nova Boynton; siblings, Craig Musselman Jr. and wife, Cindi, New Jersey, Jeremiah Musselman and fiancé, Melissa Schilling, Belgrade, Shelley Bard and Stanley Morgan; his mother, Brenda and her husband, Bob Barber; father, Donald Morgan; as well as many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and lots of cousins. He had numerous close friends, who can attest to his "heart of gold."
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 14 at 1 p.m. at the Dunn's Corner Baptist Church, 238 Wings Mills Road, Mount Vernon.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 10, 2019