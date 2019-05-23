Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Union Church Belgrade Lakes , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BELGRADE - Matthew Gordon Sawyer, 39, of Belgrade, passed away unexpectantly on May 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Strong on Dec. 20, 1979, to James and Carolyn Sawyer.



He lived the majority of his life in Belgrade and was excited about purchasing a home in Jefferson. He attended Messalonskee High School in Oakland.



Matt loved the outdoors. Whether it was white water rafting with his brother Chris or finding the perfect fishing spot with a buddy. He loved to tinker on anything with an engine especially snowmobiles and boats.



Matt had a heart of gold and would not hesitate to give you the shirt off his back. He could be brutally honest and truly sincere in the same sentence. He had an infectious smile that could light up any room.



Matt is survived by his mother, Carolyn Sawyer of Belgrade; his brother, James Sawyer and wife, Kira of Brunswick, his sister, Catherine Johnson and husband, Parker of Belgrade, brother, Christopher Sawyer of Rome; nephews, Ethan Mattson of Belgrade and Owen Sawyer of Brunswick, niece, Nora Sawyer of Brunswick; brother from another mother, Joey Languet.



He was predeceased by his father, James R. Sawyer; maternal grandmother, Therese Macdonald, paternal grandparents, Arnold and Margaret Stuart.



A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at the Union Church in Belgrade Lakes.



Matt held a special place in many people's hearts. His love for family and friends was a true gift for those lucky enough to know him.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, spread his love by donating to The American Civil Liberties Union in his name (







