OAKLAND - MaryEllen Jenney, of Oakland, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville.
She was born in Biddeford on April 17, 1950, the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Florence A. (McKay) Michaud.
MaryEllen attended the University of Maine and obtained a degree in history. She enjoyed traveling, baking cakes, and spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Christopher John Couture.
MaryEllen will be sadly missed by her husband, Lawrence Chase Jenney; her son, Joseph William Couture and his wife, Virginia; her three grandchildren, Joseph Couture II, Barbie Lynn Couture, and Tobby Bragdon; her brother, John Michaud; and two nieces and one nephew.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade.
In lieu of flowers, donations in MaryEllen's memory may be made to
Harold Alfond Center For Cancer Care, Office of Philanthropy
P.O. Box 828
Waterville, ME 04903
