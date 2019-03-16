NEWPORT - MaryAnn Wright Harding, 86, passed away peacefully, March 5, 2019, surrounded by family members, singing a favorite song. Born March 24, 1932 in Knoxville Tenn., she attended UT-Knoxville, and soon after moved to Pensacola, Fla. to start her teaching career. There, she met her husband of 62 years, Francis Harding, a U.S. Navy pilot. Together, they began their Navy adventure, moving repeatedly over the next twenty years to ports far and wide, including Guam, Newfoundland, and Washington, D.C., among others.
Together, they raised three children, Laura Brewer of Newton Mass., Francis III of Newport, and Elizabeth Levesque of Waterville. MaryAnn formed close friendships everywhere she went, and was an active correspondent, learning to text, Facetime and email on her iPad at the age of 84. Throughout her 40 plus years living in Maine, MaryAnn maintained her southern accent and manners while embracing her home in New England, supporting local farms and bakers, L.L. Bean, Stonewall Kitchen and her beloved Red Sox. She was deeply faithful to her church, her family and her friends. While she lived by her beliefs, she was also an open-minded, generous person, who grew and evolved throughout her life as her experiences taught her more and more about the world, and about her own capacity for understanding and compassion.
She leaves her husband; her three children; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, of whom she was exceedingly proud. Her extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law remember her with love and laughter.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, with reception to follow.
