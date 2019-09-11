Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Yasmine Hawes. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Mary Yasmine (Maroon) Hawes, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Mary had a happy and full life in Maine, residing in North Vassalboro, Augusta and most recently in Winslow. She and her husband enjoyed many winters at their home on Florida's Treasure Coast. Mary graduated from Waterville High School, and began her career at Dunham's of Maine. She became a professional legal secretary, holding senior positions at the Kennebec County Probate Court; Maine House of Representatives; Maine State Senate; and the Maine Office of the Attorney General. She was founder and co-chairperson of the North Vassalboro Friendly Club; a member of the Vassalboro Historical Society; the Augusta Business and Professional Women's Club; the Maine State Retirees Association; the Cecilia Club; and the 1947 Waterville High School Reunion Committee. She received a special merit award for completing the C.O.P. training program in Brevard County, Fla. and volunteered for many years as an elections clerk in Augusta and Winslow. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville and an active member of the parish Rosary Sodality. Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen; parents, John and Sadie (Razoyk) Maroon; and her brothers, Tommy, Elias, and Michael Maroon. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Lowell; son, Michael, daughter, Liana; devoted nephew, Edward Maroon; and many other relatives and close friends whose company she always enjoyed. Mary was a vibrant, genuine and caring person who had a passion for life and lots of love for others. She was gregarious and joyful with everyone she encountered, and always had a beautiful smile to share. Her proudest accomplishment was her family; she loved and treasured her husband and their children. Mary's son and daughters adored her, and her happiest times were when they were all together. She believed every day was a "special gift" and regarded getting older as a privilege denied to many. As her cousin Jane recently observed, "Mary had a hell of a run!" The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses at MaineGeneral Health in Augusta for their outstanding care and compassion. Friends may visit on Thursday, September 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. A mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13 at St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville. Interment will follow at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Memorial gifts are always appreciated. Twoorganizations that Mary supported are 501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105andSt. Joseph's Church3 Appleton StreetWaterville, ME 04901







WINSLOW - Mary Yasmine (Maroon) Hawes, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Mary had a happy and full life in Maine, residing in North Vassalboro, Augusta and most recently in Winslow. She and her husband enjoyed many winters at their home on Florida's Treasure Coast. Mary graduated from Waterville High School, and began her career at Dunham's of Maine. She became a professional legal secretary, holding senior positions at the Kennebec County Probate Court; Maine House of Representatives; Maine State Senate; and the Maine Office of the Attorney General. She was founder and co-chairperson of the North Vassalboro Friendly Club; a member of the Vassalboro Historical Society; the Augusta Business and Professional Women's Club; the Maine State Retirees Association; the Cecilia Club; and the 1947 Waterville High School Reunion Committee. She received a special merit award for completing the C.O.P. training program in Brevard County, Fla. and volunteered for many years as an elections clerk in Augusta and Winslow. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville and an active member of the parish Rosary Sodality. Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen; parents, John and Sadie (Razoyk) Maroon; and her brothers, Tommy, Elias, and Michael Maroon. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Lowell; son, Michael, daughter, Liana; devoted nephew, Edward Maroon; and many other relatives and close friends whose company she always enjoyed. Mary was a vibrant, genuine and caring person who had a passion for life and lots of love for others. She was gregarious and joyful with everyone she encountered, and always had a beautiful smile to share. Her proudest accomplishment was her family; she loved and treasured her husband and their children. Mary's son and daughters adored her, and her happiest times were when they were all together. She believed every day was a "special gift" and regarded getting older as a privilege denied to many. As her cousin Jane recently observed, "Mary had a hell of a run!" The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses at MaineGeneral Health in Augusta for their outstanding care and compassion. Friends may visit on Thursday, September 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. A mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13 at St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville. Interment will follow at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Memorial gifts are always appreciated. Twoorganizations that Mary supported are 501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105andSt. Joseph's Church3 Appleton StreetWaterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.