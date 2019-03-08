Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Soule Davidson. View Sign





Mary was born on Dec. 9, 1940, to Barbara and Karl Soule in Portland, Maine. The youngest of three with two older brothers, Mary learned early to have a strong voice, a trait that served her well throughout her life.



She graduated from Waynflete High School in 1958 and attended Lake Erie College before transferring to University of New Hampshire graduating in 1962 with an economics degree. That summer she met the love of her life, Wendell Davidson on a ship coming home from Europe. They married in 1964 and lived in Boston while Wendell attended law school and Mary worked for New England Telephone Company. Mary became a full-time



mother/domestic engineer in 1967 when they moved to Hallowell, Maine and started a family of four children.



Summers were spent at her summer home in Sebasco, Maine where there was always a wonderful chaos full of animals, children and friends. Mary provided the show. When they became empty nesters, Mary and Wendell divided their time in Harpswell, Maine and Vero Beach.



Mary will be remembered as a strong vibrant woman who loved life and her family. She was a fierce competitor throughout her life with accomplishments in swimming, figure skating and tennis. She was a budding artist and was tackling golf when she became ill. She volunteered with multiple organizations such as USTA and USFSA helping run events. She rarely sat down and her spirit was infectious.



Mary is survived by her husband, Wendell of Harpswell; her brother, John Soule (Deborah) of Tucson, Ariz.; her children, Charlie (Eva) of Harpswell, Malcolm (Lisa) of Tacoma, Wash., Elizabeth Evans (Paul) of Cumberland Foreside, and Philip (Molly) of Hallowell; and eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Peter Soule of Union, Maine.



A celebration of Mary's life will be planned in Harpswell this summer.



In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to your local hospice organization or the Elijah Kellogg Church



in Harpswell







VERO BEACH, Fla. - Mary Soule Davidson died peacefully due to complications of lymphoma on Feb. 19, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. She was 78 years old.Mary was born on Dec. 9, 1940, to Barbara and Karl Soule in Portland, Maine. The youngest of three with two older brothers, Mary learned early to have a strong voice, a trait that served her well throughout her life.She graduated from Waynflete High School in 1958 and attended Lake Erie College before transferring to University of New Hampshire graduating in 1962 with an economics degree. That summer she met the love of her life, Wendell Davidson on a ship coming home from Europe. They married in 1964 and lived in Boston while Wendell attended law school and Mary worked for New England Telephone Company. Mary became a full-timemother/domestic engineer in 1967 when they moved to Hallowell, Maine and started a family of four children.Summers were spent at her summer home in Sebasco, Maine where there was always a wonderful chaos full of animals, children and friends. Mary provided the show. When they became empty nesters, Mary and Wendell divided their time in Harpswell, Maine and Vero Beach.Mary will be remembered as a strong vibrant woman who loved life and her family. She was a fierce competitor throughout her life with accomplishments in swimming, figure skating and tennis. She was a budding artist and was tackling golf when she became ill. She volunteered with multiple organizations such as USTA and USFSA helping run events. She rarely sat down and her spirit was infectious.Mary is survived by her husband, Wendell of Harpswell; her brother, John Soule (Deborah) of Tucson, Ariz.; her children, Charlie (Eva) of Harpswell, Malcolm (Lisa) of Tacoma, Wash., Elizabeth Evans (Paul) of Cumberland Foreside, and Philip (Molly) of Hallowell; and eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Peter Soule of Union, Maine.A celebration of Mary's life will be planned in Harpswell this summer.In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to your local hospice organization or the Elijah Kellogg Churchin Harpswell Published in Central Maine on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close