VERO BEACH, Fla. - Mary Soule Davidson died peacefully due to complications of lymphoma on Feb. 19, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. She was 78 years old.
Mary was born on Dec. 9, 1940, to Barbara and Karl Soule in Portland, Maine. The youngest of three with two older brothers, Mary learned early to have a strong voice, a trait that served her well throughout her life.
She graduated from Waynflete High School in 1958 and attended Lake Erie College before transferring to University of New Hampshire graduating in 1962 with an economics degree. That summer she met the love of her life, Wendell Davidson on a ship coming home from Europe. They married in 1964 and lived in Boston while Wendell attended law school and Mary worked for New England Telephone Company. Mary became a full-time
mother/domestic engineer in 1967 when they moved to Hallowell, Maine and started a family of four children.
Summers were spent at her summer home in Sebasco, Maine where there was always a wonderful chaos full of animals, children and friends. Mary provided the show. When they became empty nesters, Mary and Wendell divided their time in Harpswell, Maine and Vero Beach.
Mary will be remembered as a strong vibrant woman who loved life and her family. She was a fierce competitor throughout her life with accomplishments in swimming, figure skating and tennis. She was a budding artist and was tackling golf when she became ill. She volunteered with multiple organizations such as USTA and USFSA helping run events. She rarely sat down and her spirit was infectious.
Mary is survived by her husband, Wendell of Harpswell; her brother, John Soule (Deborah) of Tucson, Ariz.; her children, Charlie (Eva) of Harpswell, Malcolm (Lisa) of Tacoma, Wash., Elizabeth Evans (Paul) of Cumberland Foreside, and Philip (Molly) of Hallowell; and eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Peter Soule of Union, Maine.
A celebration of Mary's life will be planned in Harpswell this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to your local hospice organization or the Elijah Kellogg Church
in Harpswell
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 8, 2019