SIDNEY - Mary L. Manley, 76, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at her home. She was born in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 8, 1942, the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Mary L. (Fuller) Ayers.Mrs. Manley had been employed by the State of Maine Retirement System for 25 years.She was predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Harvey Arsenault; a sister, Shirley Proctor and a stepson, Troy Manley.Mrs. Manley is survived by her husband, George Manley of Sidney; a daughter, Melanie Brasted of Naples, Fla.; a stepson, Douglas Manley of Keisterbach, Germany; a daughter-in-law, Annie Nickerson of Sidney; three brothers: William Ayers of Connecticut, John Ayers of Virginia and Robert Ayers of New Hampshire; a sister, Ellen Arsenault of North Carolina; four grandchildren, a stepgrandchild and several nieces, nephews and cousins.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are under the direction of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 15, 2019