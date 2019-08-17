Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Cox Smith. View Sign Service Information Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home 707 Main St Monmouth , ME 04259 (207)-933-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Mary L. Cox Smith , 88, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 surrounded by her family, at her home. She was born on December 27, 1930 in Winthrop, the youngest daughter of Leon W. and Agnes E. (Copp) Prince. Mary graduated from Monmouth Academy, class of 1948. She married her first love, Daryl S. Cox in 1948 and resided in Winthrop and raised their four children. She enjoyed being a homemaker most of her life, but did clerical work for the State of Maine in the 1960's. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Daryl in 1978. Mary enjoyed traveling with her second husband, Earl B. Smith, after their marriage on June 14, 1980, including trips to Fiji, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Australia, and visiting her second family in the States. Mary and Daryl loved square dancing together. They resided in New Jersey until Earl retired from Atkinson & Smith at which time they moved back to Maine. Earl passed away on June 11, 2011. Her love for her family and friends was endless and selfless with a never-ending supply of hugs for all. Anyone who came through her door was welcome to sit a spell and join her in a home-baked treat. She claimed to be "solar-powered" and loved spending time in her gardens on sunny days. Her hands were always busy, often doing for others. She was an accomplished seamstress and also shared her joy of quilt-making, both by teaching others and making many quilts for family and friends. She is survived by her four children; Valorie Martin and husband, Norman of Brunswick, Dorothy Glidden of Readfield, Brain Cox of Winthrop, and Rebecca Hackett and husband, Chris of Boylston, Massachusetts. Also four stepchildren; Steve Smith and wife, Carol of North Carolina, Sandy Covert of Maryland, Vicki DiNatale of New Jersey, and Raymond Smith of New Jersey. She adored her 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, and cherished time spent with them all. She was predeceased by her parents, her husbands; Daryl Cox, Earl Smith, her two sisters, Ivy Hillier, Christine Wing, three brothers; Norman Prince, Nelson Prince, Calvin Prince, 2 stepchildren; Jimmy and Donna.A private graveside service will be held at 1PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019.Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Narrow Pond Road & Hwy 135, Winthrop, Maine 04364. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.If desired, contributions can be made to the:Hospice of Augusta MaineAttn: Sherri Crocker21 Enterprise DriveAugusta, Maine 04330who provided compassionatecare during her illness. Published in Central Maine on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

