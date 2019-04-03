Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OAKLAND - Mary Jane Cobb quietly passed from this life to the next, Friday, March 29, 2019. Mary Jane was blessed to have been lovingly cared for by her daughter, Debra and son-in-law, Mike, until her passing.



Mary Jane was a vibrant woman who made an impression on everyone she met. The only daughter of Lucien and Marie Drouin, she was born in Hartford, Conn. on July 13, 1942, but spent most her life in central Maine. She learned the value of hard work at her father's restaurant, The South End Cafe. This trait served her well throughout her life.



Mary Jane married the love of her life, Billy Cobb on March 25 1960. Together they raised three children, Debra, Bill and Michelle. The camp and home in Pinkham's Cove was a special place for many years. A resilient woman, Mary Jane picked up the pieces and started a new chapter in her life after the early passing of her husband, Billy, in 1995.



Mary Jane moved to Fairfield and shared a home with her companion, Peter White. Mary Jane and Peter spent several summers camping at Green Valley Campground. Peter's greatest gift to Mary Jane was her beloved golden retriever, Molly. Molly was her best friend and companion, after losing Peter to lung cancer in 2008.



When Mary Jane's health started to decline, she moved in with her daughter, Michelle, at the family home in Belgrade. Michelle and Mary Jane had a special relationship and Mary Jane was devastated when she lost Michelle in 2017. For the past 18 months, Mary Jane spent time living with her daughter, Debra and son, Bill. This was a special time for her grandchildren as they had the gift of hearing her stories and learning family history.



Mary Jane's family would like to thank her two angels, here on earth, nurse Linda Carrier and caregiver, Erica Pierce from Maine General Hospice. They treated Mary Jane with dignity and love and made her journey easier. The whole family is so appreciative that she was able to remain at home as her health failed.



Mary Jane is predeceased by her husband, Billy Cobb Sr.; daughter, Michelle Vintinner; great-granddaughters, Olivia Jean and Carlie Rae Pelletier; brother, Roger Drouin; and special friend, Peter White. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Debra Remmers and Debra's husband, Michael Remmers and son, Bill Cobb and his wife, Martha. Mary Jane is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Doody, Megan Grard, Jennifer Biette, Christopher Mares, Cory Grard, Max Cobb and Katie Cobb. Mary Jane also has two great-grandchildren, Braydyn and Ariya Grard. Also surviving Mary Jane are her brothers, Herman and Henry Drouin, sister, Lou Raynes, "son" Don Woodbury Sr.; granddaughter, Bridget Charrier, grandson, Shane Remmers, great-grandson, Michael Remmers; and many nieces and nephews.



We would all like to thank our cousin, Tammy St. Amand, who spent many hours helping care for Mary Jane. Mary Jane will be missed by her dear friend, Patty Gordon.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairfield VFW.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary Jane's and Molly's memories to



The Humane Society



Waterville Area,



100 Webb Road,



Waterville, ME 04901.







