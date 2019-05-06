Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Gove. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Winthrop Congregational Church UCC 10 Bowdoin St Winthrop , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Mary E. Gove, 87, of Highland Heights Road, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.She was born in Skowhegan, the daughter of Walter and Florence (White) Prue.Mary graduated from Edward Little High School in 1949 and from Westbrook College in 1951.She was a loving mother of three sons, a proud grandmother of seven and recently became a great-grandmother.She volunteered at the Winthrop Food Pantry and was an active member of the Winthrop Congregational Church UCC. Mary was an avid reader who enjoyed arts and crafts, painting and a good game of cards. Mary was predeceased by a brother Homer Prue.She is survived by her husband of 68 years Charles F. Gove Jr. of Winthrop; three sons, Michael Gove and his wife Suzan of Gaithersburg, Md., Stephen Gove and his wife Sheila Comerford of East Winthrop, and James Gove and his wife Lisa of Scarborough; grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Tyler, Christopher and his wife Lindsey, Evan, Hilary, Nathaniel and his wife Rochelle, Molly and her husband Brandon and Mikaela and her fiancé Joshua; a great-grandson Colin; also several nieces, nephews; extended family and many dear friends.A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at the Winthrop Congregational Church UCC, 10 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at







In lieu of flowers,memorial contributionsmay be made to the:Winthrop Food PantryP.O. Box 82Winthrop 04364

