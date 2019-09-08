Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Duke Blouin. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Augusta Country Club 19 Hammonds Grove Manchester , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - Mary Duke Blouin 92 of Augusta and Hallowell, Maine and Naples, Florida passed away quietly at home with her family at her side.Mary was born in Chicago on August 12, 1927, the second child of Gilbert Preston Duke and Charlotte Maria Weitzeman. During the depression she, her brother John and sister Gloria moved to Dresden, Tenn., her father's ancestral home, where he started a burial garments business. The family later moved to Memphis Tenn., the place where Mary really called home. She attended the public, academic Central High School, where she was a member of the Delta Alpha Delta Sorority and the inter-sorority 21 Club.After high school graduation, Mary attended Mary Baldwin College, majoring in psychology. She was active on the swimming and diving team. She was the winner of the Miss McLaren beauty contest.In her junior year Mary met the love of her life, Calix Peter Blouin Jr., a returning Marine vet determined to finish his high school diploma from Staunton Military Academy. Failing to get her parents' blessing to marry a Catholic "damn" Yankee, Mary eloped with Peter to neighboring Mississippi and were married. Within a few months Mary's parents realized she had married a fine man.Mary moved to Maine in 1947 and began raising a family. She taught her five children politeness, good manners and kindness. She was an outstanding cook who blended her Southern cuisine with New England traditions. She taught most of her children her culinary skills. With little experience, Mary often bested her husband and his friends at the shooting range and she usually caught the biggest fish. Peter and her children learned never to bet against her - she was always right.Mary was also an accomplished business woman, owning and managing a twelve unit apartment building and quietly guiding the decision-making of the family business Blouin Motors for 54 years.Mary was committed to improving the world through her charity work and volunteering. For 60 years she was a member of the Augusta area Beta Sigma Phi sorority, a cultural and charity organization, holding every possible position including president. She was a member of the vestry of St Mark's Episcopal Church. As the president of The St. Marks Home, Mary was instrumental in securing funding for a home for needy women. When in Naples, Fla., Mary was a greeter and a member of the altar guild of the Trinity By The Cove Episcopal Church. For many years she participated in a Bible study group. She volunteered her time at The Church Mouse, a resale shop for charity, and as a docent in the Butterfly Garden at the Naples Botanical Garden. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed many outdoor activities. In the 1960's she piloted a snowmobile across frozen Cobbosseecontee Lake and through woods around Sugarloaf. She began her sailing years with the Cobbosseecontee Yacht Club of Manchester, then continued by sailing from The Camden Yacht Club throughout the islands of Penobscot Bay. She especially loved burying the rail through Eggemoggin Reach and running with the wind wing on wing. Her favorite anchorages were Butter Island, The Maglauthires and the coves of Islesboro. From only a galley kitchen, she would wow all by serving lobster and bananas flambe at sunset. When Peter retired, she picked up golf, playing at The Augusta Country Club in Manchester, Maine where they had been members for 67 years. In winter she played at the Wyndemere Golf Club in Naples, Fla. On occasion she bested Peter on 9 holes because she hit a straight ball and could really putt.A life-long bridge player, Mary played with various groups in Augusta, Hallowell and Naples. She enjoyed using various conventions and especially liked three no-trump.In 2016 she sold her lake house on Cobbosseecontee Lake and moved to the lodge at Granite Hill Estates during the summer months, preferring the warmer climate of Naples, Fla. in winter.Mary was predeceased by her husband Calix Peter Blouin Jr.; her daughter Barbara Blouin Jackson; sister Gloria Trigg and brother John Duke.She is loved and survived by Calix Peter Blouin III and his wife Kathleen Casasa of Portland, Charlotte Blouin Shaw and her husband John Hodgdon Shaw of Wells, John Duke Blouin and his wife Cricket Pratt Blouin of Readfield, and Paul Thomas Blouin and his wife Linda Frechette Blouin of Winthrop and son-in-law Gregory Jackson of The Villages, Fla. She was so proud of her 12 grandchildren Benjamin Noah Blouin and wife Catherine Adams of Cape Elizabeth, Kathryn Rebecca Blouin husband Michael Goettig of South Orange, N.J., Peter Casasa-Blouin and wife Hailey Virusso of Portland, Nicole Casasa-Blouin and husband Stanley John of Westbrook, Jillian Pratt Blouin and Lester Batiste of Minneapolis, Minn., Reid Duke Blouin of Boston, Leslie Elizabeth Blouin of Readfield, Cole Blouin of Boston, Samuel Blouin of Boston, Alex Shaw of Mashpee, Mass., Hunter Jackson and wife Alena of Exeter, N.H., Pierce Jackson and wife Heather of Epping, N.H. Mary will also be missed by Harriet Cogswell of Augusta who has been a member of the Blouin family for 62 years.She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Olive, Rose, Auden, and Thatcher Blouin; Cordelia and Thaddeus Goettig; Calix Casasa-Virusso; Amir and Nichelle Batiste; Madeline Davis and Lily Jackson, Sophie and Faye Jackson.There will be a private funeral service after which Mary will be buried with her husband at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to thank the caretakers of MaineGeneral Hospital and their hospice staff as well as The Heritage Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Mary's life at the Augusta Country Club, Manchester, at 3 o'clock, Saturday, Sept. 14.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photo's may be shared through the funeral home website at:







