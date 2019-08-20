Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Hippler) Marshall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAMOINE - Mary Ann Marshall (Hippler), 83, has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Lamoine. She was born in Manchester on April 12, 1936 to Edna (Merrill) Hippler and Charles L. Hippler Sr. She graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, in 1955. When she was much younger, she worked in shoe factories in the Augusta and Gardiner area. She later went to work at Charles Downing Insurance Company in Augusta and then became a clerk typist III with the State of Maine, Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole. She retired from the Department of Corrections in 2001 after 25 years of service. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Duane Marshall; a sister, Margaret Gilbert, two brothers, Charles L. Hippler Jr. and William Hippler; and four precious babies that she miscarried earlier in her life. She is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy (Marshall) Holt and son-in-law, Jeff Holt of Lamoine; several special nieces and nephews, Geri Perkins and her husband, John of Hallowell and their sons, John Perkins (who was also her godson) and his fiancée Carla D'Amour of York; Scott Perkins and his wife, Kim and their two girls, Olivia and Audrey of Hallowell; David Poulin and his wife, Lisa of Readfield and their children, David Poulin and Jacqueline Moors and their children, Matthew and Caroline Poulin of Lee; Michael Poulin and his wife, Nicole and their baby, Sophia of Windham; Sam Poulin of Readfield and Katie Poulin of Readfield, Susan Banden and her husband, Tim of Hernando, Fla., Charles L. Hippler III and his wife, Stephanie and their son, Charles L. Hippler IV of Manchester; James Hippler and his wife, Renee and their sons, Ian and Jamie of Manchester; Jane Dennison and her husband, Bill and their daughter, Elizabeth of Hernando, Fla.; a special brother and sister-in-law, James Marshall and his wife, Bethany of New Gloucester, and several other brothers and sisters-in-law; two goddaughters Donna Rousseau of Auburn and Heather LaPointe of Augusta; and many, many wonderful friends. Everyone who knew Mary can remember her for her kindness, positive attitude and an infectious smile. She absolutely loved and adored so many people and always approach life with kindness, love and hope. She was an amazing and remarkable woman with a tender heart and soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Heaven is greatly rejoicing because one of their angels has now gone home to be with her Lord.A special heartfelt thank you to both Mary Jane Foss, who helped provide assistance to Mary before the hospice team was in place and lastly the amazing team at Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for the exceptional loving care for Mary and support for her daughter and son-in-law. All of you are God's angels. At Mary's request, there will be no visiting hours. A celebration of Mary's wonderful life will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 108 Maple Street, Farmingdale, ME 04344 on Saturday, August 24, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Burial will be at Manchester Forks Cemetery following the church service. Lastly, this was found inscribed inside Mary's bible:"Remember me with smiles and laughter because that's the way I'll remember you.If you remember me with tears and sorrow, then don't remember me at all…" In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toLighthouse Baptist ChurchP.O. Box 922Gardiner, ME 04345and/orSamaritans Purse(







