VIENNA - Martha Gross, 72, of Vienna, died Sunday May 19, 2019, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.
She was born in Methuen, Mass., Sept. 29, 1946, the daughter of John and Marguerite (McCarthy) Casserly.
Martha graduated Emmanuel College in 1968. She worked for many years at her husband's dental practice and more recently as the treasurer for the towns of Vienna and Mt. Vernon. Her passion for volunteering started at an early age as a candy striper and followed her later in life as she gave her time to numerous organizations and causes, such as the Union Hall Association.
Martha was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Gross.
She is survived by her children, Michael Gross and his wife, Elizabeth, of South Portland and Rebecca Gross, of Cambridge, Mass.; her grandchildren, Jacob and Caileigh Gross of South Portland; her sister, Marie Schena and her husband, Bobby, of Haverhill, Mass., as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Union Hall in Vienna, Maine, at 11 a.m., on June 1.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on May 29, 2019