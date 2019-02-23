Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Bentley "Ann" Small. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Martha "Ann" Bentley Small, 88, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019. She was born in Boston, Mass. on March 31, 1930, to C. Kenneth and Martha Bentley. She graduated from Needham Senior High School in Needham Mass. on June 17, 1948, where she was known as a graceful dancer. The following year she went to New York to pursue her career as a professional dancer. Her dancing career took her to Australia and several parts of the United States and she appeared on the Ed Sullivan show in the 1950s.



While working at a lab in Massachusetts, she met Ronald Small and they married on Oct. 2, 1965. Their daughter, Betsy, was born in Massachusetts and then in 1968, they moved to Monmouth, where their son, Douglas, was born.



They were both known for enjoying the outdoors, especially the Northern Maine woods. They enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and canoeing.



They were contacted by Jehovah's Witnesses in the early 1970s, studying the Bible for several years. They became zealous witnesses of Jehovah and were known for their faithfulness and love for the truth.



Sadly, Ann lost her beloved husband, Ron, on Nov. 10, 2001.



Ann will be remembered for her love for Jehovah, family, and friends. She always had kind and encouraging words for anyone she met.



Ann is predeceased by her husband, Ronald.



She is survived by her son, Douglas Small and his wife, Grace, and grandson, Ethan Ronald Small who reside in Manchester; her daughter, Betsy Fetter, and her husband, Daniel, and granddaughter, Sarah Ann Fetter, who reside in Texas; her brother, Bruce Bentley and his wife, Linda who reside in Massachusetts; a sister-in-law, Nancy Russell, and her husband, James who reside in Cape Elizabeth, sister-in-law, Ellie Williams, who resides in Belgrade. She also has several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on March 9, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 585 US 202, North Monmouth. A reception will follow at the Manchester Fire Department, 37 Readfield Road, Manchester.







