Service Information Lary Funeral Home Inc 62 Summer St Dover Foxcroft , ME 04426 (207)-564-3391 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lary Funeral Home Inc 62 Summer St Dover Foxcroft , ME Funeral service 1:00 PM Sebec Village Church Burial Following Services Sebec Village Cemetery

AUBURN - Marshall Hamlin, 68, beloved father and grandfather, passed away June 12, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was a former resident of Winthrop. He was born Oct. 24, 1950, the son of William and Ramona (Smart) Hamlin of Sebec.



Marshall retired his earthly pack-basket and fishing pole and joined his mother and father in Heaven. He grew up in Sebec Village and graduated from Foxcroft Academy in 1969. He was a talented and dedicated civil engineer and avid fly fisherman who could build anything, and loved his dog, Rocky, and being outside. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and treasured every visit and shared communication regarding them.



Marshall is survived by the amazing mother of his children, Jan Clark; his daughter, Crystal Hamlin and father of their children, Donovan White, son, Chad Hamlin and wife, Melissa, daughter, Heather Peel and husband, Christian; brothers, Mahlon Hamlin and wife, Pam, Scott Hamlin and wife, Florence. He leaves his grandchildren, Zedekiah, Alison, Tigerlily, Madeline, Penelope, Ella, and Jackson. He was a loving uncle to Amy, Sheri, Marie, Donna, Elizabeth and many other nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be Saturday, June 22, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Lary Funeral Home in Dover-Foxcroft.



Funeral service, followed by burial in Sebec Village Cemetery, will be conducted Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m. at the Sebec Village Church. Family and friends are invited to join for light refreshments after. Condolences may be expressed at



We are so grateful to the Woodlands in Hallowell, Clover Health in Auburn, and Androscoggin Hospice for caring for our Dad. #stumpjumper



In lieu of flowers, please grab a pole and go fishing.







