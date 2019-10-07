Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Faye Roach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PALM COAST, Fla. - Marlene Faye Roach, 70, of Palm Coast, Fla., Apex, N.C., and Athens, Maine passed away after a short battle with cancer on Sept. 23, 2019 with loving family members by her side.



She was born Jun. 17, 1949, in Skowhegan, the daughter of James B. Scott and Dorothy B. Scott. She graduated from Somerset Academy and attended Beal College.



In 1966 she married her high school sweetheart, William C. Roach, and they remained together until his death in 2016. Together, they established their own business, Crown Service, a home design and remodeling company, which they operated together until 2000 when they retired.



Family was of the utmost importance to Marlene. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. Some of her favorite moments were when family would come together, tell stories, and just laugh. Marlene had a wonderful sense of humor and her laughter was infectious.



Marlene leaves behind one daughter, Sonja and husband, Kevin McSweeney of Athens; two sons, Scott and wife Brenda of Athens and Shad and wife Noelle of New Hill, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Amanda and Garrett McSweeney and his partner Eliza Bedard of Palm Coast, Fla., Jonathan and Sarah Roach of Athens, Tyler



Marlene was predeceased by her husband and parents.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held this upcoming summer in Maine.



Marlene was a volunteer for and advocate of hospice care and it allowed her to live the remainder of her life as she wanted. Hospice was a true gift to her whole family.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to honor her memory, please donate to your local hospice







