READFIELD - Mark J. Railo, 65, of P. Ridge Road, died unexpectedly on Friday, Augusta 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Beverly, Mass. on Oct. 2, 1953, the son of Victor and Blanche (Melewski) Railo.
Mark graduated from Danvers High School, class of 1971. He had worked as a machinist for General Electric in Lynn, Mass. for many years before moving to Maine. He enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR, classic cars and the "oldies" music.
He is survived by his wife Dale Railo of Readfield; a son Jonathan Railo of Readfield; as well as several cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, in the Kents Hill Cemetery, RT.17, Kents Hill.
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers,
please make memorial contributions to:
Travis Mills Foundation
89 Water St.
Hallowell, ME. 04347
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 26, 2019