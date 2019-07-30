Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Treglown Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. - Marion Treglown Hamilton, former city desk



Marion was born on July 15, 1920 to Steven and Anne Treglown of Plymouth, Mass. After graduating from Plymouth High School, she attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine where she graduated in 1943 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. She then went to work for the Daily Kennebec Journal in Augusta ending up assigned to the City Desk. In 1948 she married Brooks Hamilton, the city editor of the Kennebec Journal writing "when I was faced with a third city editor…I decided enough was enough and I married him".



Marion moved to Old Town (Stillwater) Maine in 1952 where she was a press liaison for the University of Maine until she retired in 1985. She spent her retirement travelling throughout the British Isles.



Marion had four children, daughter Faith Griffith of Bangor, son Steven Hamilton of Gorham, son Harold Hamilton formerly of Campobello Island and son Pennell Hamilton of Woodbridge, Conn. She is also survived by three grandchildren Megan Hamilton of Taipei, Taiwan, Brooks Hamilton of Freeport, and Marion Hamilton a freshman at Bryn Mawr College' and two great-grandchildren Steven and Braden of Freeport.



No services are planned. Marion will be buried in the Orono Cemetery on Bennoch Road at a date TBD.







WOODBRIDGE, Conn. - Marion Treglown Hamilton, former city desk reporter for the Kennebec Journal and Press relations officer for the University of Maine at Orono, died peacefully on July 26, 2019 at the age of 99 years, in the house of her son Pennell Hamilton of Woodbridge, Conn.Marion was born on July 15, 1920 to Steven and Anne Treglown of Plymouth, Mass. After graduating from Plymouth High School, she attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine where she graduated in 1943 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. She then went to work for the Daily Kennebec Journal in Augusta ending up assigned to the City Desk. In 1948 she married Brooks Hamilton, the city editor of the Kennebec Journal writing "when I was faced with a third city editor…I decided enough was enough and I married him".Marion moved to Old Town (Stillwater) Maine in 1952 where she was a press liaison for the University of Maine until she retired in 1985. She spent her retirement travelling throughout the British Isles.Marion had four children, daughter Faith Griffith of Bangor, son Steven Hamilton of Gorham, son Harold Hamilton formerly of Campobello Island and son Pennell Hamilton of Woodbridge, Conn. She is also survived by three grandchildren Megan Hamilton of Taipei, Taiwan, Brooks Hamilton of Freeport, and Marion Hamilton a freshman at Bryn Mawr College' and two great-grandchildren Steven and Braden of Freeport.No services are planned. Marion will be buried in the Orono Cemetery on Bennoch Road at a date TBD. Published in Central Maine on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Journalists Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close